With the arrival of Year 1800 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this month Ubisoft will allow everyone to try the game for a week just in the launch period, with a phase of free trials extended in order to provide a precise idea of ​​the functioning of the strategic/managerial.

Year 1800 has the release date scheduled for March 16, 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a renewed and improved version specially for the launch on the new generation consoles, which will also involve an update on PC, free for those who already own the game.

At the same time, from 16 to 23 Marchit will be possible to download and play Anno 1800 for one week freely, allowing access to all game content and the possibility of transferring saves and progress directly to the full version, should you decide to purchase.

This is an excellent initiative, which gives players an extended and no-obligation trial, thus allowing them to get a precise idea of ​​how Anno 1800 works even on consoles, considering that the genre obviously requires a major overhaul of the interface to fit the controller.

Anno 1800, as the name suggests, allows us to relive the 19th century in a strategic/management form, facing an era full of political, economic and social changes, with the advent of industrialization and the expansion of trade. You can get to know him better by reading our review of Anno 1800, while we remember the trailer of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version.