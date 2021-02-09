Anno 1800, Ubisoft’s acclaimed Industrial-Revolution-era city builder, is getting a third season of paid DLC, introducing the likes of harbor trading, tourism, and skyscraper-packed cities over the course of three major updates.

The first of these, titled Docklands, arrives later this month on 23rd February, and grants players the ability to build their own modular warehouse districts in order to turn their cities into global trade hubs and try their hand at export trading for the first time. A new NPC, Captain Tobias Morris, will provide assistance as players strive to become the market leader, serving as the link to companies around the world.

Anno 1800’s second helping of Season 3 content, Tourist Season, arrives in “spring” and, as you’ve probably already guessed, you introduce tourism as a mechanic. Here, players are given the tools needed to turn their city into a top-tier entertainment destination – and are encouraged to keep visitors happy by providing the likes of world-class dining experiences and by other enriching activities, such as a tour bus network so tourists can take in the sights.

Anno 1800 Season 3 Pass trailer.

Season 3’s third and final content update, The High Life, is scheduled to arrive some time this summer and will give players the opportunity to build sprawling cities of towering skyscrapers. Additionally, new commercial goods and malls will provide fresh tools to satisfy citizens’ demands, and it’ll be possible to customize Old World sessions with new elements, including monuments, hotels, restaurants, and other buildings.

Ubisoft notes that each paid content update will arrive alongside a free component designed to improve the core gaming experience for all players.

All three DLC packs will be available to purchase individually or as part of Anno 1800’s £ 16.99 Season 3 Pass, and there are two new bundles to accompany this third season of content: the Gold Edition Year 3 – which features the base game, Deluxe pack, and Season 3 Pass – and the Complete Edition Year 3, which also includes Anno 1800’s first two season passes.