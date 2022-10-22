Ubisoft has announced the upcoming arrival of Year 1800 also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S with the Console Editionwhich will bring the excellent strategic / management to the historical setting of Blue Byte also on the new generation consoles.

Unfortunately there isn’t one yet release date, but the existence of Anno 1800 Console Edition is reported by the official website, which also announces the upcoming opening of a technical test on this new version of the game. If you want to participate in this sort of beta, you must register on the page dedicated to this address.

We look forward to knowing the precise timing of the launch, but there is probably to wait until 2023 before being able to see Anno 1800 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, also considering the optimization work that will have to be carried out on the game interface, since it is a title studied so far for use on PC.

There are no precise details, but it is very likely that the Anno 1800 Console Edition is a sort of summary package with some DLC released post-launch for the PC version, considering that the title came out more than three years ago at this point.

It is also a great game, as we reported in our Anno 1800 review, where we call it “the best chapter of the Anno 1404 series”, waiting to see how the developers worked on the interface – one of the most important elements. highlights of this chapter – for console versions. To get to know him better, you can also read our special on the Ubisoft masterpiece that nobody knows, to put the emphasis on a game that has perhaps been underestimated compared to its real value and that could find further notoriety with this passage on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.