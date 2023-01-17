Year 1800: Console Edition has one exit date official, announced by Ubisoft at the same time as the publication of the first trailer of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version, which will be available in physical and digital format starting March 16th.

Announced last October, Anno 1800: Console Edition will bring the full depth of the strategy experience developed by Blue Byte to the current generation Sony and Microsoft platforms, with optimized interface and controls for the occasion.

“Developed by Blue Byte, Anno 1800 places us in control of a country at the dawn of the 19th century,” reads the game’s synopsis. “In Anno 1800, players will take their future into their own hands, moving through the rapidly evolving technology and unforgiving political landscape of the 19th century, in an attempt to build an empire capable of standing the tests of time.”

“Bringing well-received features, revamped gameplay, and a stunning new setting, Anno 1800 ushers in a new era for the series.”