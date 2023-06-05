ANNKE is a manufacturer that has made a name for itself in recent years for its efficient and affordable security hardware. Among these is the camera crater which, given the success with users, led the company to produce a second version called, without too much imagination, crater 2.

Also in this case it is a video camera for home use, connected to Wi-Fi and to be installed as needed to give us a little more control during our absences from home and beyond.

Without getting lost in chatter, let’s go and discover the product.

ANNKE Crater 2 unboxing and content

As usual for this type of product, we have a very simple package that illustrates the product and its main features.

Once opened, we find ours inside crater 2a related wall power supply from USB-C cable about 1 metre, a set of dowels for possible wall installation and a plate to make it easier for us to fix the camera. The equipment is completed by the manuals for use and safety standards.

The camera itself is almost indistinguishable from the previous version, and is very light and immediately recognizable by the ball that contains the “eye”; thanks to this particular shape, it is possible to have a vision a 355° horizontal and 90° vertical degrees which allow us to keep an eye on our surroundings.

In terms of equipment the crater 2 disengages satisfactorily, with a 3MP which captures images in Full HD both in day mode and with night vision and a connection from 2.4Mhz Wi-Fi which ensures reliable streaming of images.

There is also a bidirectional microphone that allows us to talk to whoever is on the other side of the camera and listen to them, as well as pick up any noise that could trigger the alarm.

The images can be stored in the Cloud or inside an SD, which we can install, up to a maximum of 128 GB.

His being gifted with a AIensures that the camera is able to detect any noise that is not compatible with the environment (usually higher than 55 decibels), pointing directly at the area from which it comes and following any movements that occur within its range.

With the possibility of also triggering an acoustic alarm which could scare away any bad guys.

Installation and apps

The installation and subsequent start-up are very simple: just connect the webcam to an outlet via wire and you’re almost done.

A series of beeps and the voice guide remind us that we need to download the app myANNKE present on the main stores, which allows us to carry out the pairing.

This operation is also quite simple and fast, since by framing the QR Codes placed behind the camera we will identify our hardware and connect it to the Wi-Fi.

I found the type of pairing between app and camera particularly nice, as rarely seen so far, which provides that our smartphone and the Crater are placed in close proximity to each other with sounds coming from the smartphone to “talk” to webcam, as if to present her the environment in which she will have to operate.

Having done this first step and connected the room, we will be able to manage it via the app: first of all we will have to select the environment in which it will be located, an operation that is useful for identify any tolerance threshold for noise.

At this point everything is ready and our camera is perfectly operational: by accessing the app we can open it and view the images in real time, or issue some commands.

The first is obviously the movement; simply by scrolling on the screen of our smartphone we can rotate the lens horizontally or vertically to view a scene as wide as possible.

Additional options, which we don’t normally find, allow us to record or take a photo by downloading them directly to our smartphonein the image gallery. Without therefore having to resort to SD or cloud subscriptions.

Finally, we can activate the sound or deactivate it and operate with the microphone, as well as precisely trigger a short alarm which will have the sound of a siren.

The app also includes a profile section, from which to quickly retrieve any saved material or uploaded to the Cloud archive or check the operations related to our account (such as orders, etc.).

It’s possible buy the camera on the official website.