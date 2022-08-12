The present day (August 12) the videogame World of Warships: Legends is anniversary, ending year number three, a journey that has been a success for both its developers and the respective players. The importance of these has been key since the conception of the game, since advancing in levels is key for the pairings regarding the battles to be executed. And before this, the naval adventure continues, since the level ships have arrived viii to captivate all users who join the trip.

In total there are three types of ships: Destroyers, Cruisers and Battleships. Next, we will talk about each one of them so that you know the advantages and disadvantages of each one.

Destroyers:

US destroyer Allen M. Sumner

This is the hallmark ship of destroyers, the USS Allen M. Sumner, named after Allen Melanchthon Sumner. He was a US Marine Corps captain who was killed in action during World War I in France. He carries with him a smoke generator with a longer duration, long-range torpedoes, and above-average anti-aircraft defenses.

Japanese destroyer Yūgumo

The Yūgumo belongs to the class of Kagero and has significant improvements in terms of its anti-aircraft capabilities. The destroyers of this class were the predecessors of the Akizuki class, used primarily as escorts for units of the primary fleet. In the game, it is noted for its explosive torpedoes, concealment, and ability to cause fires with its main battery.

German destroyer Z-46

This is one of the 1936C type ships that were planned as improvements to the 1936A and B classes. The Z-46 began construction in 1941, along with the Z-47. This model uses Sonar and provides strong artillery stats, especially for AP shells, along with a solid HP pool to play with.

Soviet destroyer Delny

The Delny comes from a class that was intended for Tashkent destroyers, carries a different torpedo armament and is armed with post-war designed artillery. The range and speed of her cannons are the best, while her torpedoes are more of a short range weapon, with a rate of “only” 8 km.

Cruise ships:

US Cruiser Buffalo

It features reinforced armor, twelve 8-inch (203 mm) main caliber guns in three turrets, and a very solid HP pool. Add a radar of 9 km range and 30 seconds duration with two charges, as well as an AA team, an ideal choice.

Japanese Cruiser Ibuki

The model was originally a heavy cruiser, but was transformed into a light aircraft carrier due to the losses of the Imperial Japanese Navy in 1942. Ibuki is named after a mountain, and has very fast shells with a high chance of causing fires on ships. enemies.

German cruiser Roon

This cruiser is durable, with a good HP pool, solid armor, and effective torpedo protection. The 8-inch (203 mm) AP shell can deal high damage and its HEs have above-average armor-piercing characteristics.

Soviet cruiser Dmitri Donskoi

The Donskoi model was intended to be an improvement on the Chapayev in all respects: speed, armament (including AA and torpedoes), and displacement. The in-game version boasts flat trajectory ballistics, high speed, better handling, and a large HP pool to stand out.

Battleships:

US battleship Maine

The Maine allows up to ten 16-inch (406 mm) guns to be placed in 2×2 and 2×3 configuration turrets. With mastodon-like protection and the top speed of 32 knots, she’s versatile and hard-hitting. She one of the best boats of this type.

German battleship Friedrich der Große

This Friedrich battleship has a range of almost 19km and the best chances of dealing fire and damage with her AP shells, covered with her 7km length for the secondary battery. Added to this is that her battery is one of the largest of her kind, at about 16.5 inches (420 mm).

Japanese battleship Izumo

The original design of this battleship revolved around heavy armor, high speed for its type, and artillery consisting of three turrets at the forward end of the ship. She also has remarkable ballistics and enviable speed, a very complete and versatile playstyle.

Soviet battleship Sovetsky Soyuz

In game, this 1938 classic boasts strong shell and torpedo protection, as well as the largest HP pool among Tier VIII battleships. An ideal choice for those who decide to go a bit more defensive.

3 years and counting

Throughout these three years, World of Warships: Legends has achieved the following achievements: 347 ships, ten nations, 111 commanders, 33 player campaigns Y 44 competitive seasons.

These figures reveal the strong commitment of Wargaming and the World of Warships community, which we hope will continue to enjoy its epic battles between veterans and those just starting out in the game.

GIFT CODE!

Tier VIII ships aren’t the only surprises added to the party, as there’s also a special gift code for all those who jump into the most dangerous waters:

Z9LBJ7VP2X

This code can be redeemed once per account.

The code It includes:

– US Tier II Smith destroyers

– 5 days of Premium Account

– 20 birthday camouflages

– 5 Tier II Reinforcements

It is worth noting, that it can only be redeemed until the next September 9. follow this link so that you can activate it successfully.

Now the only thing left is to celebrate and continue to grow in World of Warships: Legends.

World of Warships Legends can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: official statement