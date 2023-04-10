Anniversary | The Belfast Agreement was signed 25 years ago – Biden visits Ireland

The Belfast Agreement was signed to end the unrest in Northern Ireland. More than 3,500 people died in the unrest.

On Monday it will be 25 years since the Belfast Agreement, or the so-called Good Friday Agreement, was signed.

President of the United States Joe Biden will visit Ireland this week to celebrate the anniversary of the agreement, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

of Belfast the agreement was made to end the unrest between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland. More than 3,500 people died in the unrest.

Protestants would have wanted British rule to continue. The Catholic Republicans, on the other hand, would have liked to unite with the rest of Ireland and have the same rights as the Irish.

The agreement was signed on April 10, 1998 by the then British Prime Minister Tony Blair and the Prime Minister of Ireland Bertie Ahern. As a result of the agreement, Northern Ireland remained a part of Britain, but it got its own self-government, i.e. the National Assembly of Northern Ireland.