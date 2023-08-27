If you want to shine at the Porsche meeting, make sure you have one of these Anniversary Porsche models.

A while back, the Porsche 911 S/T. The car is a very special version of the 911. We thought we had them all, but Porsche saw the opportunity to add another flavor to the Porsche 911 range, which is expanding enormously.

But it’s not just a special taste, the car falls into the range of the Anniversary Models. Or Porsche’s ‘Jahre’ models. We went digging in the history for a while and came across a number of cool gems that we certainly don’t want to keep from you.

Mind you, this is not about all models, just some cool examples. Otherwise this list would be very long!

Porsche 911 Carrera 25 years 911

1988

500 copies

Of course there was no anniversary model of the Porsche 911 after 10 or 15 years. Little did they know it would become a legendary model. At one point it became a somewhat older Porsche. Initially, the 25 Jahre was seen as a farewell edition (which it was, by the way).

500 were built for the American market, of which 200 were convertibles and 300 were coupés. Of the Coupés, 240 are silver and 60 black, of the convertibles there are 160 silver and 40 black. They all have silk gray leather upholstery with black piping and gray velor floor mats. The Fuchs rims are colored.

Porsche 911 Commemorative Edition

1988

875 copies

This is very similar to the 25 Jahre, but slightly different. This edition was also there to wear out the 911 a bit, but also to celebrate the production of 250,000 copies. The attentive reader will have quickly calculated that Porsche built about 10,000 911s per year for the first 25 years. Last year that was 42,400 copies.

That color is Diamond Blue, sprayed in color with the center piece of the Fuchs rims. The interior is Silver Blue. You could choose from a coupe, convertible, but also a Targa. The spoiler was also standard. You can recognize the Commemorative Edition by the signature of Ferdinand Porsche in the headrests. No, those are not real signatures. Not only because 875 copies is a lot, but also because Ferdinand Porsche had been dead for 38 years. All copies have the G50 transmission.

Porsche 944 Celebration Edition

1988

930 copies

According to Jaap, the Porsche 944 is the very best car ever built and will soon increase in value extremely. The 944 is a very important car for Porsche. The 911 is legendary, but it was the 944 that kept the chimney smoking.

In addition to a sales success, it was also just a very good driving car. You could choose from the colors Zermatt Silber or Satinschwarz. Recognizable items are the Teledial rims, fog lights, sunroof and a plaque in the interior. 930 units were built. The reason for the party was actually that sales were dramatic and Porsche wanted to boost sales.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4 30 years 911 (964)

1993–1994

911 copies

Nowadays we are used to the Carrera 4 having a wide bottom, but that was certainly not the case in the past. The Porsche 911 30 Jahre 911 came in 1993. The base was a Carrera 4, but then you got an extra wide body at the front and rear. Three colors are available: Viola, Amethyst and Polar Silver.

The interior of the Porsche 964 Anniversary is Rubicon grey, but with the extensive leather package. Some copies have a black interior. The badge on the back states that it is a ‘911’, if you look closely you will see ‘ANNIVERSARY’ on the stripe. The engine is the regular 3.6 liter with 250 hp, although there are rumors that the Anniversary models ‘had the first blocks of the mould’, but that is not officially known to us.

Porsche 911 Millennium (996)

1999

911 copies

In the context of special color combinations, we have a nice one for you: Chromaflair Violet with hazelnut-brown interior. The 911 Millennium came on the market in 1999 and was quite rare. The basis is the 911 Carrera 4. In addition to the special paint and the separate interior, you also received chromed Turbotwist rims.

Especially for autoblog reader @amghans Porsche provided a whole lot of wood inlays in the interior of this car. The rear did not say Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Millennium Edition, but simply 911. 950 copies were built, you could choose from a six-speed manual or a five-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission.

Porsche Boxster 50 Years 550 Spyder (987)

2003

1,953 copies

Of course, the Anniversary Porsche does not have to honor a 911 to be in this list. This Porsche Boxster honors the 550 Spyder. Porsche logically tried to make the link to other great Porsches with the engine in the middle. The base is the Boxster S, but the engine has been upgraded.

In this case, the 3.2 liter engine produces 266 hp, making it the most powerful Boxster of the 986 generation. The paint color was special: Carrera GT silver, exactly the same color as the silver of the Carrera GT (and nowadays just one of the gray colors). The interior, like the hood, was cocoa brown. Two-tone 18-inch wheels, spot exhausts and 5mm spacers were standard.

Porsche 911 Carrera 40 years (996)

2004

1,963 copies

This Anniversary Porsche was unveiled at the end of 2003 and delivered at the beginning of 2004. Indeed, just before the 997 hit the market. The 40 Jahre Edition is a very special one. The color is Carrera GT silver (then still special).

The engine is the 3.6 boxer, but with the optional X51 package. As a result, the engine produces 345 hp instead of 320 units. The front is turbocharged and the car is fitted with chrome rims. Most copies have a sports exhaust, but it was retrofitted by the dealer. In Europe you could also order it with GT3-esque shell seats.

Porsche Boxster RS ​​60 Spyder (987)

2008

1,960 copies

A remarkably inconspicuous car. The Porsche Boxster RS ​​60 Spyder is a hat-tick to the 718 RS 60 Spyder with which Porsche won the Sebring 12 Hours in 1960. The basis is a Boxster S, but with some cool upgrades.

For example, the rear lights are completely red and some body parts have been sprayed in color. You also have a red cap. Special detail: there is no cover above the counter. There are only meters. The engine is the 3.2 liter boxer, but now with a sports exhaust and an output of 303 hp.

Porsche 911 50 Years 911 Edition (991)

2013

1,963 copies

This is where Porsche found out that a little retro styling is not a bad thing. Well, they probably already figured that out when the 997 got round headlights and later with the Sport Classic. 50 Jahare Edition has great Houndstooth upholstery (Pepita calls it Porsche herself) and wonderfully retro Fuchs rims without being kitschy. Perhaps because the 911 has never really been different in its basic form.

That’s why all those elements fit so well. The basis is the Carrera S, but with a lot of unique extras and equipment. Despite being an ‘S’, the 50 Jahre Edition has a Carrera 4 body, so with 10 mm wider hips. The engine is the 3.8 liter boxer, with the standard power kit in this case and therefore 420 hp. Rear-wheel drive was the only option, but in terms of switching you had a choice between the manual gearbox (with seven gears!) and the PDK.

Porsche Boxster 25 Years (982)

2021

1,250 copies

If you have experienced the introduction of the Boxster, the Boxster 25 Jahre is very confrontational. Because the Boxster has been around for more than 25 years! The basis is not the ordinary 982-0 generation of the Boxster, but the GTS. So no 2.0 or 2.5 four-cylinder turbo, but an atmospheric six-cylinder boxer with 400 hp. You could choose from white, black or silver-colored paint, provided the upholstery was red and the rims gold.

Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years 911 Targa (992)

2023-2024

750 copies

Well, why not highlight a body style? Porsche is one of the few brands to offer such a model. Initially it was an emergency plan, because selling convertibles in the US used to be very difficult. Now it is mainly a style icon with which you indicate that you have very good taste. In the case of the 50 Years Anniversary Edition, you get a somewhat bland performance, but that’s mainly because it’s a hat-tick to a 1972 911T 2.4 Targa.

The basis of the party model is a Targa 4 GTS, so with a 480 hp engine. You also get badges and black checked Sport-Tex upholstery for the seats. Of course you also get a nice clock, a redesigned Chronograph I. Other hardware changes are the aluminum targa bracket and the Sport Chrono Package. You can use this model at the time of writing just order from Porsche!

Porsche 911 S/T (992)

2023-2024

1963 copies

If you are waiting for a Porsche 911 Carrera Anniversary model, you can wait a long time. At Porsche they also thought smart: why ask 250 grand for a special Edition when you can get more than 4 tons for it? A big difference with many other 911s is that the basis is also a GT3, but without spoilers. Yes, that’s a 911 Touring too, but here you have a little more carbon. Think of it as the RS version of the Touring.

