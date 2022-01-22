The January 25th holiday, the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, will have little effect on opening up public and private services. This is because the recess was brought forward in March last year, with another four holidays, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Some sectors, however, did not bring the date forward and continue with normal operation on Tuesday (25). This is the case of shopping malls and bank branches that will not have their functioning changed.

+ Rio and São Paulo postpone Carnival parade to Tiradentes holiday

UBSs (Basic Health Units), Caps 2 (Psychosocial Care Centers), Ceccos (Coexistence and Cooperative Centers), CERs (Specialized Rehabilitation Centers) and units specialized in sexually transmitted infections, in the same way that public veterinary hospitals will not work on date.

According to Folha de S.Paulo, the other health services, including integrated AMAs/UBSs, will provide care normally, added the city hall.

The car rotation is no longer valid on the eve of the city’s anniversary, in the same way as on the commemorative date, for passenger vehicles. It continues to apply to trucks and other large vehicles.

Governor Joao Doria (PSDB) signed a decree, published this Friday (21) in the Official Gazette, which determines the capital’s holiday as an optional point.

The CRI (Reference Center for the Elderly) North, the IPGG (Instituto Paulista de Geriatria e Gerontologia), the AMEs (Medical Specialty Outpatient Clinics), as well as part of the specialized drug pharmacies and Dose Certa, will also not provide assistance on the date.

The AME Pharmacies Maria Zélia, Hospital das Clínicas, Geraldo Bourroul and Vila Mariana will deliver medicines on the holiday in the capital. The other units, Várzea do Carmo, Heliópolis, Instituto Dante Pazzanese and Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, will be closed for the holiday.

Poupatempo will work normally, but it is important to note that in-person service needs to be scheduled in advance through the website or the app.

INSS agencies in São Paulo also work normally on Tuesdays. Remembering that, to be answered, it is necessary to schedule an appointment online, through the Meu INSS app or by phone 135.

Services linked to the Detran can be done online, such as renewal of CNH (driver’s license), vehicle licensing and IPVA consultation. And Procon will also maintain face-to-face service.

