What does the Paris Commune represent for the capital and why celebrate it?

Laurence Patrice The Paris Commune is totally constitutive of the history of the capital. It is a unique moment during which the Parisians of the common people, the most modest workers, women and men have decided to take their destiny in hand. After the appalling siege of Paris, they organized themselves against the risk of a restoration of the monarchy by the Versailles people. They decided together to bring about a democratic and social Republic, during a citizen turmoil and a unique political experience in our city. Everything that was then carried by the Municipality has strong echoes today: the question of direct democracy, with elected representatives who truly represent the citizens, and of course that of equality between women and men, since the Communards were at the forefront of this revolution. For seventy-two days, Parisians spoke out for the revaluation of salaries, the requisition of vacant housing, free and secular school, the separation of Church and State, citizenship for foreigners … executive of the Parisian left in place considers itself in the continuity of the battles of the Commune. Paying homage to him is both natural and necessary.

What memorial programming has been put in place about this major but sometimes unrecognized event?

Laurence Patrice There has always been a memory of the Commune in Paris, passed down from generation to generation. Our programming is part of this desire to transmit, so that all Parisians, including the youngest, can know and bring this story to life. From March 18, the date of the start of the uprising, 50 portraits of Communards made at life size by the artist Dugudus will be worn at Place Louise-Michel by Parisians. It is about making the link between those of yesterday and today, by carrying the same values. These portraits will then be displayed in town. There will be initiatives everywhere, for seventy-two days, with lectures, workshops, films, exhibitions, memorial walks, and the naming of new streets. On April 2, readings and music will be given on the forecourt of the Town Hall, before an evocation of the trial of Louise Michel inside the walls. A play will also be performed on rue de la Fontaine-au-Roi, at the location of the last barricade. All the details of the program are available on Quefaire.paris.fr. Our desire is to create immersive, interactive events, respecting barrier gestures and in connection with associations, artists and schoolchildren. The desire to appropriate this anniversary is great among the population. The fresco that will be painted in Belleville was also voted by Parisians as part of the participatory budget.

The Municipality does not reach a consensus, and the celebrations were strongly attacked by right-wing elected officials in the Council of Paris …

Laurence Patrice This anniversary reactivates a detestation of the Municipality which still animates a part of the right. She does not forgive him for having wanted to build a fully democratic and social Republic and indulges in caricatures by focusing on a few regrettable abuses. She pretends to ignore that the violence was mainly directed against the Communards, massacred by the thousands during the bloody week, then deported by the party of order, which also punished the Parisians by depriving them of mayor for a century.