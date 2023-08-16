Rakova announced the fifth anniversary grant competition “Moscow is a good city”

For the 5th anniversary, the capital will host a grant competition for socially oriented non-profit organizations “Moscow is a good city”. This was announced by Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

“The capital’s socially oriented non-profit organizations have traditionally been our reliable partners in providing unique services to Muscovites. The competition “Moscow is a good city” has become one of the most effective tools to support the best practices of NGOs” Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

According to Rakova, since 2019, 464 organizations have become winners of the competition, 1.6 billion rubles have been allocated to support social projects. More than 80 thousand citizens received the necessary targeted assistance, she added.

“The competition is constantly evolving, and the anniversary year will be special. We will welcome joint NPO projects with city institutions, with each other and with businesses. Such social initiatives are very stable and effective. In addition, this year a clear order was formed from beneficiaries-Muscovites for the services of metropolitan NGOs. A new direction of projects has been added – assistance to NWO participants and their families. And, finally, we will offer non-profit organizations to study at the updated School for the Development of Non-Profit Organizations in the Social Sphere,” Rakova said.

The Vice Mayor added that for the convenience of submitting applications, the organizers have improved the electronic personal account, which has become even clearer and simpler.

“We will start accepting applications for the competition on August 24. From this day on, a special hotline will switch to round-the-clock operation. We will be glad to see among the participants of the competition projects of experienced organizations and young NGOs that are just starting to provide their services. We are confident that the city’s social order will attract targeted assistance to the most sensitive areas of Muscovite life,” said Anastasia Rakova.

Among the services most demanded by Muscovites, there are still “respite” projects that help parents in caring for children with special needs, as well as programs for the rehabilitation of people with disabilities, the organization of labor workshops and assisted employment.

Grant competition for NGO “Moscow is a good city” has been held since 2019 with the support of the Moscow Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. The total amount of funds distributed among the organizations – winners of the competition is 400 million rubles annually. Helps with informational and organizational support of the competition specialized employment center “My Career”.