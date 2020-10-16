The path to marriage was not easy The little Nawab of Pataudi and the beautiful actress of Bollywood met each other, fell in love and are now living happily together. However, this story was not as easy as it looks today. Saif – Kareena had to make a lot of papad to meet her love.

Fans were waiting for Saifina’s wedding This was Saif’s second marriage and Kareena, who was much younger in age, also took a lot of time to celebrate her family. Before marriage, Kareena was living in a live-in with Saif. Their bonding used to be in the headlines and fans were eagerly awaiting their marriage. He finally shared the good news with his fans and got married on 16 October 2012.

Kareena had a good bond with Saif’s children Before marriage, Kareena had a good bond with Saif-Amrita’s children Sara and Ibrahim. Both his children attended his father’s second marriage. Reports state that Amrita Singh had personally groomed Sara Ali Khan for Saif’s wedding.

Sharmila Tagore gave the royal couple to Kareena Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore gave Kareena a royal couple and jewelry at the wedding. She was first worn by Sajida Sultan Begum of Bhopal in 1939. According to reports, designer Ritu Kumar worked on this pair of Sajida Begum for 4 months to make it look like new again.

Sara gave this answer on father’s second marriage Sara Ali Khan arrived at the reception of Kareena and Saif. Hagging Kareena, her picture has become very viral on the Internet. During her interview on her father’s second marriage, Sara has said that she is happy because Kareena loves her father very much.

‘No kissing policy’ was implemented after marriage After marriage, Kareena and Saif were positive about each other. He had implemented a ‘no kissing policy’ for films. Under this, both did not kiss their co-stars. However, after a few days, he broke this policy and told himself that now he has matured. Saif even said that Kareena should kiss Arjun Kapoor in ‘Ki & Ka’ as she has become his wife. However, on this social media of this couple has garnered a lot of headlines.

Which pictures made the headlines on the internet Saif and Kareena do not miss their love for each other. Birthday or special occasion, these pictures of him on social media have been quite viral. A new guest is coming to the house of Pyare’s son Taimur’s parents ‘Saifina’ by February 2021. Meanwhile, Kareena is busy with her shoot.

