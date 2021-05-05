For many decades she was one of the best-known French actresses. Annie Girardot (Paris, 1931 – Paris, 2011), one of the great ladies of the French screen and scene, muse of Jean Cocteau, who spoke of her as “the most beautiful dramatic temperament of the postwar period,” Luchino Visconti, who directed her in ‘Rocco and his brothers’, consecrating her internationally, by Michael Haneke, who directed her in two films, making her win a Caesar … and was also a symbol of the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, a disease that led to the grave when he had already forgotten the two hundred films in which he worked and all the recognition and applause received.

The daughter of a midwife, Annie Girardot lived a difficult childhood studying first in Caen and then in Paris, following in her mother’s footsteps to become a nurse, but then changed course and took her first steps in show business. His first experience was reciting in a theater ‘Le loup en le chien’ ente Henri Bosch.

In 1949 he studied at the Center d’Art Dramatique under the direction of Jean Meyer and graduated in 1954, having received two awards for interpretation, classical and modern. After some small roles, she entered the Comédie Française and got her first big break in 1956 with ‘La machine à écrire’, directed by Jean Cocteau, causing journalists to call her ‘La nouvelle Réjane’.

In 1955 Annie Girardot made her film debut, winning the Suzanne Bianchetti Award for Best Actress of the Year for ‘The Man with the Golden Keys’. In 1957 he resigned from the Comédie Française and alternated theater and cinema, pigeonholed into characters of women with an easy and turbulent life.

Her international recognition as a ductile, sensitive and intelligent actress comes to her with her creation of Nadia in ‘Rocco and his brothers’, by Luchino Visconti (director who would also direct her on stage with Jean Marais in William Gibson’s play ‘Two for the Seesaw’), becoming recognized as one of the first actresses in European cinema. In 1965 he won the Performance Award at the Venice Film Festival for ‘Three Rooms in Manhattan’.

In 1967 he achieved another of his great successes, ‘Live to live’, for which she received the Performance Award at the Mar del Plata Festival in 1968. And shortly after she achieved a great triumph in the theater in 1974 with the role of ‘Madame Marguerite’.

On the screen he works with directors such as Claude Lelouch, Mario Monicelli, Marco Ferreri, Luigi Comencini, Édouard Molinaro, Bertrand Blier and Michael Haneke and with actors such as Yves Montand, Jean Paul Belmondo, Alain Delon and Michel Piccoli, winning the Prize three times. César for Best Actress. In theater he performs works by Molière, Jean Cocteau, Marivaux, Arthur Miller, William Shakespeare and other great authors.

In 1958 she had married Norbert Carbonneaux, between 1962 and 1965 she was married to the actor Renato Salvatori, whom she met on the set of ‘Rocco and his brothers’, with whom she had her daughter Giulia, a union that allowed her to work frequently in Italia in a series of highly esteemed films, and between 1980 and 1993, she lived with Bob Decout, a rock musician. His love affair with French audiences was also somewhat tragic, as Girardot had practically disappeared from the screens in the early 1980s, before returning for a few appearances. The actress provoked intense collective emotion during the César ceremony in 1996, when she received an award for best supporting actress for her performance in ‘Les Miserables’ after a long absence from the screen. Dressed in a simple black dress, flooded with tears and holding Caesar in her hands, the actress launched into the audience: “I don’t know if French cinema has needed me, but I have madly and painfully missed French cinema.” he declared. The entire room standing, overcome with emotion, rose to pay him a long tribute. In 1999, with three Caesars under his belt, he published his autobiography.

In 2006 the news that he suffered from Alzheimer’s was made public. She thus became a symbol of the battle against the disease after she agreed to film the documentary ‘Ainsi va la vie’, by Nicolas Baulieu, which followed her for eight months, portraying her memory loss. “Now, Annie no longer knows anything about Annie Girardot,” summed up the filmmaker. The actress died peacefully at the Lariboisiere hospital in Paris at the age of 79 on February 28, 2011, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. “He was always in the hearts of the public,” Claude Lelouch, one of the directors who knew better how to direct her, said then.