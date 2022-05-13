“In the last 10 years, from an epidemiological point of view, autoimmune diseases of the gastrointestinal tract have increased, conditions that are often subtle because they are asymptomatic and” for this reason require an accurate diagnosis “. Thus Bruno Annibale, president of the Italian Society of Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy (Sige), on the occasion of the 28th Congress of the Fismad underway in Rome.

“We have four large groups of autoimmune pathologies of the digestive tract that concern the stomach, pancreas, liver and small intestine – explains Annibale, full professor of Gastroenterology at the Sapienza University of Rome – In general, they are all asymptomatic pathologies. From the point of view of the stomach, they can occur with general signs and symptoms such as anemia and digestive difficulties (dyspepsia). Autoimmune liver diseases, which mainly affect young women because they are more predisposed, present with a slight increase in transaminases. Autoimmune diseases of the pancreas they are even more subtle, with absolutely minimal symptoms such as digestive difficulties. For this reason they need a long diagnostic process. Hence the need to do a lot of information, first of all among the medical profession, but also in the public, to increase interest and awareness of these pathologies “.

According to Annibale, the treatment of these pathologies “is the most delicate aspect” because, “while for some autoimmune diseases, such as those of the liver and pancreas, we have the opportunity to take advantage of immunosuppressive drugs, starting from cortisone, for for other diseases there is no specific therapy. There is instead a problem of surveillance, of risks, because chronic inflammation of the digestive tract is a general neoplastic risk, or of deficiencies induced by any functional damage. steps forward “, remarked the president Sige.