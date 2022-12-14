Anni Ihamäki’s column | Playgrounds are irreplaceable places for adults as well – their closing is sad in many ways

The importance of playgrounds in my family’s everyday life has been irreplaceable for three generations, writes Anni Ihamäki in her column.

“Do not then stick that tongue to any railing!” warned my mother on cold winter days when she rolled Vitalis onto my chubby cheeks in the yard of the playground.

I said yes yes, and while trying to lick the sweet tasting fat off my cheek, I forgot the warning I had heard a thousand times. Soon I was sticking my tongue out on the nearest railing. The pain started immediately, but I was lucky: my tongue was only stuck a little and it healed quickly. One of my friends still has traces of the same thing on his tongue.

Winter next to the playground, an image of a playground in the summer is just as vivid in my mind. It is a memory of one of Helsinki’s finest services: free playground meals offered to all children under the age of 16 in the summer.

Day after day, a bunch of us children gathered in the circle to sing a song together, after which the blue soup cart was pulled to the center of the circle in a festive manner. The singers lined up in a winding line with plastic containers and spoons in their hands.

Mother had lovely, already slightly softened rye bread in a plastic bag with her on the side of the soup. From a red drinking bottle that smells a bit bad, I sipped some juice warmed in the sun, maybe a little tasty for the bottle. Oh the 1980s!

“ From playgrounds, I have received peer support, the joy of playing and the coffee that saves toddlers’ everyday life.

Nowadays I go to the playground with my children every week. Children’s play is always the most wonderful thing about them, but alongside it new evaluation metrics have emerged from an adult’s perspective.

The best are parks that also have indoor spaces. Inside, you can stay on your own or participate in an organized program: there is baking, flea markets, muscari and fairy tales. Some mornings there is a free two-hour club for two-year-old children inside the parks. Wonderful!

My time at the playground is always crowned by a question from the park staff: “Would you like some coffee?” “I really want to thank you!” The coffee is paid for by us parents, who put money in the pocket: instead of the drink, we get a new coffee package and that’s how it goes.

Me and my family already in the third generation, we have been able to enjoy playgrounds and residents’ parks. Their importance in our everyday life has been irreplaceable: for example, when my first child’s playground season started in the early 2010s, I got to know my current close friends in playgrounds, whom I probably wouldn’t have met anywhere else.

From the playgrounds, I have received peer support, the joy of playing and the coffee that saves my toddler’s day – not to mention everything that my children have received.

That’s why it feels particularly sad that Helsinki will close 39 playgrounds next spring, because their employees are trying to fill the staff shortage in kindergartens. My current hometown, Espoo, is also planning to cut the number of residents’ parks and clubs to well under half for cost-saving reasons.

I understand that you have to save money, but saving money on children seems especially miserable. It shifts payments into the future and creates a generation that lacks playground memories.