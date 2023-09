How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu: call-up for compulsory military service will begin on Sunday (1st) and will include citizens of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia | Photo: EFE/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia’s military recruitment will for the first time include citizens from the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, incorporated by Moscow following annexation referendums held in September last year, which were identified as fraudulent by the West.

The information was released this Friday (29) by Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the main organization and mobilization department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, according to information from the Tass agency.

Russia holds call-ups for compulsory military service twice a year. The autumn convocation (spring in Brazil) will begin on Sunday (1st), except in certain regions of the Russian far north, where, due to weather conditions, the start will be from November 1st. The period of military service for those called up is 12 months.

Tass reported that the mandatory recruitment process in the four annexed Ukrainian regions is regulated by the federal law that dealt with their accession to the Russian Federation. There was no recruitment in these regions last year, nor in the spring of this year (autumn in Brazil).

Tsimlyansky said the soldiers now recruited will be deployed to permanent military bases within Russian territory.

“New military recruits will not be sent to the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Kherson region or the Zaporizhzhia region to carry out tasks in the special military operation zone,” the official said, using the term the Kremlin uses it to refer to the aggression it promotes against Ukraine.