Three months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Moscow now controls a corridor stretching from the Donbass to the city of Kherson and Crimea, following the fall of the port city of Mariupol on May 20. These territories would be at the center of the negotiations between kyiv and Moscow if they were to resume, with several possible scenarios: a complete affiliation to Russia, the recognition of an autonomous zone or the reconquest by Ukraine.

Could it be a sign of a future rapprochement with the occupant? As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, the new pro-Russian authorities in the Ukrainian region of Kherson announced on Monday, May 23, that the Russian currency, the ruble, would become the official currency in this part of southern Ukraine, along with with the Ukrainian hryvnia.

“The region is turning into a dual-currency zone: the ruble will circulate alongside the hryvnia. Companies and entrepreneurs can display prices in both currencies,” the region’s pro-Russian civil-military administration announced in a statement on its website. Telegram account.

After announcing on Friday May 20 that it had taken full control of the port city of Mariupol, Russia has practically managed to impose its authority over a corridor that stretches from the Donbass to the city of Kherson. Despite this, “Russian forces have made only minimal gains in eastern Ukraine” in recent days, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Monday.

A map showing the position of military forces in Ukraine, based on data from Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Although the negotiations between kyiv and Moscow have been stalled since the end of April, these territories conquered by Russia could be at the center of their possible resumption.

“There are at least three possible ways out of the crisis as far as these territories are concerned,” Cyrille Bret, a specialist in international relations at the ‘Jacques Delors’ Institute, told France 24. “The first would be the Crimea-type scenario with a unilateral affiliation by Russia; then a scenario on the model of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where the region would proclaim its independence and Russia would recognize it; or else the reconquest of these areas by of Kyiv”.

Annexation, like Crimea in 2014

Since the capture of the Kherson region, Russia’s first major conquest on March 3, local and Russian officials have raised the possibility that the entire region will eventually become part of Russia. A scenario that the adoption of the ruble in this region could confirm: at the end of April, a local official already declared that the ruble and the hryvnia could circulate during a transition period, before a complete changeover to the Russian currency. This possibility was not mentioned on Monday by the pro-Russian regional administration.

“The pro-Russian authorities appear to have done exactly the same thing in Donbass,” said Michael Bociurkiw, international relations researcher at the thinktank Atlantic Council. Although it is difficult to know the real situation on the ground, “the pro-Russian forces seem to be doing everything possible to eradicate any sign of belonging to Ukraine. And that includes the currency, the statues, the flags or even the school program: once this is changed, it is very difficult to go back”, continues the expert.

Local workers replace Ukrainian road signs with strictly Russian ones on May 5, 2022, outside the port city of Mariupol, in a photo taken by pro-Russian authorities. © Donetsk People Republic Ministry of transport, AFP

A complete annexation – as Russia did with Crimea in 2014 – could be a risky bet at the international level: “it would be followed by new sanctions against Moscow, and kyiv would not recognize this Russian extension towards the West, obviously”, according to Cyrille Bret.

“I’m not sure that Russia really wants to annex the conquered territories,” says Michael Bociurkiw. “Firstly, there was a lot of damage to infrastructure and industry. Secondly, in the 70% of Donbass territory that was outside the control of pro-Russian separatists before this war, citizens are increasingly pro-Ukrainian. : there will be very violent resistance to the Russians.”

Independence recognized by Moscow

The currently occupied territories could also unilaterally declare their independence, and Russia would immediately recognize this decision. This option, similar to what happened with South Ossetia and Abkhazia, is the most plausible scenario according to specialists interviewed by France 24.

After the Russo-Georgian war of 2008, Russia recognized the independence of these two breakaway regions of Georgia and installed military bases in them. However, the Ossetian authorities seem to want to take a new step: on May 13 they announced the organization of a referendum on the integration of these territories into Russia.

For Moscow, “the Ossetian option would be a way of keeping Ukraine in a position of weakness, dismantling part of its territory,” says Cyrille Bret. But also in this case, according to the expert, Russia would go alone at the international level: the European Union, in particular, “cannot accept the creation of a State by arms: it is even contrary to its principles”.

“In February, shortly before the war, Russia had already officially recognized the separatists’ authority over Donbass: it will probably do the same with the other conquered territories,” says Andrew Wilson.

Although this hypothesis remains plausible, “it is not a foregone conclusion: Ukraine has already announced that it will not accept any territorial concessions,” he adds.

kyiv victory and reconquest

A territorial integrity that is wanted by kyiv, “whose military capabilities should not be underestimated”, says Cyrille Bret, who evokes a third scenario: “The reconquest of these territories by kyiv is possible”.

“But for that to happen, Ukraine would have to adopt an offensive position, while remaining on the defensive,” adds Andrew Wilson. “The situation on the ground is very unstable and can change at any time. Especially since “militarily, the Ukrainians are doing better and better, with more Western equipment, including drones,” adds Michael Bociurkiw.

Russia and Ukraine could have agreed earlier “on a special status for Donbass, but it is already too late for that”, according to Cyrille Bret. “After what happened in Boutcha in particular, Ukraine is not willing to compromise with a nation it accuses of committing ‘genocide’ or war crimes,” he insists.

A Russian soldier enters the Ukrainian Azov regiment base in Yuriivka, near Mariupol, in an area now under the control of pro-Russian forces, May 18, 2022. © AP

“All or nothing”: positions are increasingly radical

Western capitals – led by Paris, Berlin and Rome – are likely to increase pressure in the coming days for the Ukrainians to resume negotiations with the Russians,” explains Michael Bociurkiw. “But Ukraine would not agree to cede territory to Russia or any kind of special status of neutrality, especially when the Russians are known to violate past agreements.

According to Andrew Wilson, “there would only be a debate on the Donbass if kyiv got enough guarantees about its security and felt protected. But for now, Ukraine is talking about going back to the pre-February 24 borders, and will not accept a ‘draw'”: wants to recover all the occupied territories.”

“At the moment there is no possible diplomatic solution, it is all or nothing,” summarizes Michael Bociurkiw. And Cyrille Bret adds: “Negotiations are essential and should take place soon, but at the moment neither side is ready for them. Wars tend to radicalize the positions of both sides.”

*Adapted from its original French version