Unsuspecting, Annemieke Huibers went to work that morning in her vegetable garden on the outskirts of Amerongen. The day did not end with a basket full of fresh vegetables, but with a historic pot from an ancient cemetery. She came across an old urn, a clue to the existence of an ancient cemetery.
Bernie van Unen
Latest update:
18:16
