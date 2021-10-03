Million dollar huntThe tension was to cut tonight in a brand new episode of the SBS6 program Million dollar hunt . Annemieke from Middelharnis played away almost all the low cases in the first few rounds, so that an extremely high bid from the bank was lurking. But just when Annemieke took up the challenge again, she saw the high amounts fall out of the list. And so the bank’s previous offer was halved.



Annemieke was sober tonight. She chose suitcase number seven simply because she could, and confessed to having a bit of a gamble. She and her partner Remco also had wishes: to make a long trip through Asia for a longer period of time, and if the budget allows, a holiday home by the sea would also be more than welcome. With those dreams in mind, the operating assistant started the game with Linda de Mol in good spirits. Annemieke got off to a reasonable start: the first two briefcases she cleared contained 20 and 2500 euros. After that it quickly became exciting: the third amount that flew out was the 300,000 euros and then the 100,000 euros also had to be added. ,,That’s a bit too many from the right column, in my opinion”, De Mol reacted after the first round. The bank started with a cautious opening offer: 49,000 euros. Annemieke did not agree to this and so she decided to continue playing. The second round went a lot better. Annemieke managed to get rid of no less than five low amounts, much to Linda de Mol’s surprise; she could hardly contain her enthusiasm. The bank’s offer? 113,000 euros. That was going in the right direction, but it could be better, thought Annemieke. “I think I’ll play another round.”

Even after that, luck seemed to be on Annemieke’s side. She still had five high amounts in the right column, including the five and 2.5 million euros. In the left column there were only four low amounts and the bank’s offer therefore skyrocketed: Annemieke was presented with 239,000 euros. And although that sounded very tempting, Linda de Mol was not exactly happy with the amount. “I don’t think that’s the offer you say… it’s a lot of money, don’t get me wrong, but I think the difference between 239,000 euros and 5 million is big.” Annemieke’s partner could agree with that. He therefore urged her to no deal after which Annemieke indeed decided to close the box.

The choice to continue playing meant a brilliant round for Annemieke. Once again she managed to say goodbye to low amounts. “Ah! You are going so well”, De Mol exclaimed when Annemieke still had all the high amounts in the list. The bank’s offer therefore rose sharply: EUR 477,000 was offered to Annemieke. For a moment both Annemieke and partner Remco were perplexed by the high amount, but then De Mol was there again to build up the tension. She only had two more cases to clear in the next round. That should work, right? ,,It has not happened for a long time that anyone at this stage in the game still has the three suitcases. You can write history, Annemieke.”



Those words convinced Annemieke. Full of good courage, she had the umpteenth briefcase opened, but it turned out that it contained the five million euros. The operating assistant still had to play away a suitcase, but luck suddenly no longer seemed to be on her side and so the 2.5 million euros also went up. ,,Unbelievably… it goes so well all the time”, sighed De Mol.

The choice to continue playing was painfully punished by the bank: Annemiek was offered an offer of 259,000 euros. That was 218,000 euros less than the previous offer. And despite the fact that Annemieke only had to get rid of one suitcase in the next round, she eventually chose eggs for her money. She accepted the bank’s offer and pressed the red button. ,,I’m sorry I can’t give you that very high amount that I dream of this season. But yes, 259,000 euros is of course also great”, De Mol put the earlier loss into perspective.

Nevertheless, Annemieke and Remco were overjoyed with the money they won. At least their dream trip can now finally become a reality.

