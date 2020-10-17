Upgrade
Annemari Kiekara suspended the half marathon World Championship, the start of which was run at the ME pace

October 17, 2020
Annemari + Kiekara “class =” person “> Annemari Kiekara suspended the half marathon World Championships in Gdynia, Poland. The top team set off at a world record pace, and at five miles, Kiekara was 87th two minutes and 19 seconds behind the top.

The ten-kilometer interval for Kiekara was no longer recorded, for he had stopped heavening. The record for the discus in the half marathon is 1.09.58.

World Cup took three women to Kenya at the end of the fighting Peres Jepchirchir with a time of 1.05.16. The silver was taken by Germany Melat Yisak Kejeta (1.05.18) before Ethiopia Yalemzerf Yehualawia (1.05.19).

World record woman (1.04.31) Ababel Yeshaneh crash Joyciline Jepkosgein with a few miles before the end, crashed and finished fifth with a time of 1.05.41.

