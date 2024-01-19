Anneli Auer | State Prosecutor: The sentences of Anneli Auer and her boyfriend should be kept in force

The public prosecutor opposes the annulment of the sentence of Anneli Auer and her ex-boyfriend Jens Kuka.

Attorney General Ari-Pekka Koivisto insists that Anneli Aueria the related demolition claim is rejected.

The Public Prosecutor has stated his position in his answer to the Supreme Court.

Helsingin Sanomat reports in Februarythat Auer and her ex-boyfriend Jens Kukka are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the 2013 convictions.

The lawyer representing the duo Mark Fredman in February, filed a demand with the Supreme Court for the annulment of Auer's and Kuka's sentences. The basis was summarized as this: The duo's sentence was based mainly on the children's stories, and now the bottom has fallen from the sentence because the children have told that they lied.

In the separate videos seen by HS, all four children said that they made up stories about the horrors of the mother and her boyfriend due to the pressure and guidance of their foster parents.

Turku in June 2013, the Court of Appeal sentenced Auer to seven and a half years in prison for sexually abusing his own children. Kukka received ten years in prison.

The public prosecutor's answer must be kept secret at this stage. However, the public prosecutor's press release states that before giving an answer, an additional investigation was conducted in the case. In the further investigation, interested parties and witnesses were interviewed and documents were obtained.

of HS in February the interviewed experts estimate that applying for a judgment is extremely rare. Overturning judgments is not simple.

Auer was suspected of being her husband Jukka Lahten for murder in December 2006. The Vaasa Court of Appeal overturned the murder verdict in July 2011.