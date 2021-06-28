The Bundeswehr has not yet been clear about the background to the attack in Mali, in which twelve German soldiers and one UN soldier from Belgium were injured on Friday.

Berlin – Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Monday on Deutschlandfunk that the investigation was ongoing, but so far there has been no commitment to the act. The CDU politician pointed out, however, that the terrorist militia Islamic State and a group close to Al-Qaeda are active in the region.

A suicide bomber attacked a UN patrol with a car bomb in the West African crisis country on Friday. The injured Bundeswehr soldiers were flown back at the weekend and are being treated in clinics in Ulm and Koblenz. According to the minister, the condition of the wounded soldiers, including three seriously injured, is stable. The rescue chain stood, she said with a view to criticism of the equipment of the Bundeswehr in Mali.

Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the state structures in Mali had weakened and that terrorists were acting more aggressively. That was also discussed during the recent extension of the Bundeswehr mandate for Mali. The minister called a debate about what to achieve in the country as necessary. You have to formulate realistic goals for the region and also include operational experience in Afghanistan. She wanted to talk to UN representatives about this in New York on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Kramp-Karrenbauer pleaded for the mission to continue. It could not be in German and European interest that the Sahel zone should become completely unstable and terrorists spread. (dpa)