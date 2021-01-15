In the last few meters it often looks like it used to. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer can be calm, mocking, of course.

When she announced her withdrawal from the CDU presidency after 430 days last February, there wasn’t much left of it. But the woman who wanted to be Angela Merkel’s successor was waiting for the longest hangover after the shortest term in office in the history of the CDU chairman. She will have administered the transition for 340 days when she hands over the leadership of the last great people’s party to her successor.

It looked like a smooth walk through when the Saarland woman defeated the superstar Friedrich Merz in the Hamburg exhibition halls in December 2018. A surprisingly lively party conference speech after a poor appearance by the competitor – Merkel beamed congratulations to her narrowly chosen candidate.

From the bearer of hope to the mocked

The coup that the two women initiated at the beginning of 2018 seemed to work. At that time, AKK exchanged the office of prime minister for the subordinate post of general secretary.

The castling was all the more remarkable as Kramp-Karrenbauer had only defended her post in Saarbrücken the year before. In the party, she was then considered the secret architect of Merkel’s fourth chancellorship. Their victory on the Saar broke the wave that Martin Schulz and the SPD seemed to wash into the Chancellery.

But the tricky dream career turned into a lesson about failure.

“I wish I had made fewer mistakes myself”, she admitted in the farewell interview with the “Saarbrücker Zeitung”.

Many of these blunders are well known: a carnival joke that backfired, the awkward reaction to Rezo’s climate attack on YouTube. Others played behind the scenes. This included advisory errors, power struggles in the Adenauer House, but also an obstinacy that was useful to her on the Saar and failed on the federal stage.

Her public reputation quickly got on a sloping path, from which she, at times downright insecure, could no longer find a branch. A quick change to the Chancellery was blocked. Merkel had let her know that she would not resign early. The SPD would not have gone through an amicable move, and Merkel would not have considered sending the country to new elections as the last act.

Perhaps she should have been unscrupulous

Kramp-Karrenbauer had to wait. In truth, she told the “Süddeutsche” she lacked the will to power to urge the Chancellor to withdraw: “99 percent is not enough for the Chancellery.”

But she also lacked Merkel’s ability to withdraw elastically or simply to remain silent when the Internet was seething or someone from her CDU wanted to fix things. Do not bend to yourself, defending your own troops was more important to her.

In this respect, the shortest CDU chairman of all time was perhaps also the most loyal party soldier in this post. She stood by peace with the CSU even when the powerful CSU leader Markus Söder attacked her out of the blue with a call for a cabinet reshuffle.

But the CDU that was supposed to lead it wasn’t the sworn bunch that it knew from the Saar – a Christian-liberal party that was shaped by people like the first Environment Minister Klaus Töpfer and its sponsor and current constitutional judge Peter Müller. Power transfers take place there as silent succession.

AKK, it is now sometimes said, failed because of its inner province. That’s not entirely true: It was this particular province whose experiences could not be transferred to the ever-excited federal scene. Even the carnival as such is widely regarded as an aberration.

Party friends gave her the last push

Mores are harsher in federal politics. Merz stayed on her neck as a man without office. His followers were waiting for revenge. Others were quick to question their entitlement to the Chancellery behind the scenes.

It was only logical that it failed recently because of its own party friends.

She finally gave up when she couldn’t get the stubborn Thuringian CDU to revoke its de facto pact with the AfD. Only now did she make public that Merkel had encouraged her to travel to Erfurt. Did the Chancellor think: last chance?

But the heavily numbered one didn’t even get that anymore. In retrospect, the fact that she could have resurrected as head of the Bundeswehr in the corona defense battle just weeks later is nothing more than a funny mental game. It would only have remained in the shadow of the Chancellor again, and the Bavarian Prime Minister would have easily outshone it too.

Your most sustained successes come in the time before your election and after your retirement.

As general secretary in the background, she helped prevent the CDU and CSU from breaking up over the refugee dispute. As the only incumbent boss, she pushed through an old project of her women’s union: Your successor, no matter who it is, will have to vote on a women’s quota at the next party congress.

You yourself remain the ministerial office. Whether she will run for the next Bundestag is not open. It wouldn’t be a signal for a comeback, but for the possibility of continuing what has been started in the Bendlerblock. The Bundeswehr is just such a force that values ​​loyalty and can use it.