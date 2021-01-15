Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was often quite lonely in her short term of office. But even the outgoing CDU leader has seldom seen so alone in the corridor as on Friday evening.

“We are broadcasting live here from the CDU studio in Berlin,” says Kramp-Karrenbauer into the almost empty Berlin exhibition hall. In fact, the first digital CDU party conference is very similar to a television show. Except that the jury does not sit in the studio, but in up to 1001 living rooms and offices across the whole of Germany

The jury is allowed to practice something first. Formalities are usually dealt with in passing, hands up for a moment, then continue. this time, you need a click in the “digital voting booth” each time to approve the application deadlines and the conference committee.

But it works. Paul Ziemiak looks relieved. After Kramp-Karrenbauer’s withdrawal, the General Secretary constantly prepared new party conventions for a year, live in Stuttgart, reserve location in the east, because Corona was still rare there at the time, even a hybrid format. Ziemiak will remain in office; every new boss needs him as an organizer for the approaching election campaign.

His old boss gives her last speech in office after exactly three years. Kramp-Karrenbauer makes it short. She recalls her surprising victory in Hamburg and her defeats, most recently the disaster in Thuringia when the state CDU got involved with the AfD. “It was about the soul of our party,” she says.

The camera shows AKK’s state of mind in close-up

When she could not prevail, the withdrawal was the only correct consequence. “That hurts, even today,” says the Saarland native. Everyone can see that when party vice-president Volker Bouffier gives her the laudatory speech – “you were a very courageous party leader”. The close-up shows a painstakingly controlled one.

Only at the farewell film does she have to giggle, because it starts with snippets of international news and with speakers struggling with this “Ännegreat Kamm-Karrrrenbur”.

The world press will have an easier time with their successor in this relationship. The three candidates are not yet on the first day. They have to watch TV too.

Friedrich Merz can be seen in a good mood. In the preliminary meeting of the people of Baden-Württemberg, Wolfgang Schäuble spoke out in favor of him. The reason is small coin: Merz could best mobilize for the CDU for the state elections in eight weeks in the southwest. But small coins add up to votes.

One can also speculate with a certain justification about the mood of Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen. It will hardly have escaped both of them that even very serious Christian Democrats now consider it to be by no means out of the question that the foreign politician from the Rhein-Sieg district will be in the runoff against Merz and not the NRW Prime Minister.

It is completely unclear which name Laschet’s voters would click on. They don’t have time to think about it; the second ballot follows immediately.

In any case, Röttgen cheerfully tweeted every trial vote in his favor, even if it was only at the Junge Union in Northeim, Lower Saxony. Laschet supporters in turn report calls from the candidate Merz, just in case.

How it will really end on Saturday, nobody dares to predict. Bouffier is an open Laschet supporter, but even before the start of the event, he credibly declares all assumptions about the internal party balance of power to be “purely speculative”.

The family factor makes the choice even more unpredictable

It also has a lot to do with the digital experiment.

Normally, as one top official describes it, one notices tendencies at the pre-meetings, even if no one speaks them openly. Later in the hall a mood could develop from this. This time everyone is sitting at home. The applicants speak in the dark; They don’t know whether their gags ignite or disturb. Digital likes are also not provided. And instead of the chair neighbors from the regional association, the family may review the candidates’ appearances among the audience with voting rights. “I suspect my wife would have different preferences than me,” says one delegate, only half-jokingly.

An open race with a lot of strangers. Angela Merkel does not allow herself to be caught making an open election recommendation – the “team” she mentions could just as easily mean the new board. The Chancellor is connected via video from the Chancellery office. She gives a speech by the Chancellor and otherwise wishes for herself and the Christian Democrats “that this party congress makes the right decisions for the future.”

Secret star guest: CSU boss Markus Söder greets the CDU party conference Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

So all that’s missing is Markus Söder. The greeting from the sister party is part of tradition. That it was suspended during the refugee crisis so that it didn’t pop is history. Today the CSU boss has considerably more fans among Union voters than any of the CDU applicants.

In an interview right before the party congress, Söder let it be known who he thought of the trio to be the wrong one. “Anyone who thinks that by breaking with Angela Merkel, the To be able to win the Bundestag election commits a fundamental mistake, “explained the Bavarian in the WAZ. And: Among the applicants there are definitely differences in the attitude to the Chancellor.

So he can now limit himself to what is correct as a brother and sister. All applicants are great, with anyone he could “work great”. Otherwise, in the corona pandemic, even the chancellor candidate question does not interest people so much.

Behind Söder, Franz Josef Strauss in bronze looks into the camera. It seems as if the bust is quietly smiling to itself.