The outgoing CDU chairwoman on right-wing extremists in the Bundeswehr, the admission of refugees and their great goal.

taz: Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer, one of your sons is a police officer. Can the citizens still trust him and his colleagues?

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer: Yes.

Sure you trust him. But confidence in the police is broken.

I trust the police officers. As a former Minister of the Interior, I know that most of them stand by our democratic values ​​without any ifs or buts. The fact that there are few others in proportion should not shake our trust in the innocent.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, 58, is CDU chairwoman and Federal Minister of Defense. In February, she announced her retirement as party leader. As a minister, she advocates the reintroduction of compulsory military service and the easing of arms exports.

As Defense Minister you are concerned with right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr. A company from the Special Forces Command, the KSK, was disbanded on your instructions. The reason was the discovery of weapons and ammunition with a KSK soldier. He stole these things from the Bundeswehr. Which networks is or was he involved in?

The investigation continues, we are making progress with the investigation. We will present the first results in the next few weeks. Right from the start, all options, from sloppiness in ammunition management to deliberate removal, have been carefully examined. We particularly look at whether members of the armed forces have diverted, hoarded and passed on ammunition.

So to people who are preparing an upheaval, day X.

Yes, unfortunately there are such people – not only in the Bundeswehr.

Why did you disband this company?

The investigations into right-wing extremism repeatedly revealed references to the 2nd Company. We dissolved it at the beginning of August. Each soldier in the company is personally examined again. Can he stay in the KSK? Does he have to be transferred? That takes time, but it has already been confirmed that it was right to disband this company.

That sounds worrying.

Here, too, you shouldn’t lump everyone together. There are innocent soldiers in the 2nd Company, especially those who joined us after 2017. As a minister, I give backing to those in the KSK and the Bundeswehr who say: We joined the Bundeswehr for our democracy, we took an oath. I encourage these soldiers.

According to taz research, the network of prepper chat groups of long-time KSK soldier André S. alias “Hannibal” has its origin in the KSK. It extends to the police and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Are you sure that this network no longer exists?

We hope that through the joint action of the political and military leadership, through the dissolution of the 2nd Company and the package of measures, the wall of silence will break and we will also receive information about other incidents in the past. This is already becoming apparent, especially in the work of the MAD. We are now increasingly realizing that there are different scenes of right-wing extremists. They are obviously in closer contact than we have previously noticed. It is a challenge to form an overall picture out of these puzzle pieces.

Now you have decided To retire MAD boss Christof Gramm. Is that your admission that he underestimated the right-wing extremism problem?

Mr Gramm has achieved a lot in the MAD, especially in the fight against right-wing extremism. We are now entering a new phase of modernizing this authority, which we also want to make visible in terms of personnel.

Gramm said at the end of 2018 that there was no networking of violent right-wing extremists in the Bundeswehr. But all of the problems we’re talking about today were there back then. How are you going to make sure that you are not always lagging behind crucial steps?

We have made clear decisions with regard to right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr and are continuing to set up the MAD in such a way that it is effective. Investigation results show that precisely this work led to the clarification of serious cases and to access. At the same time, I am arguing that we should get the legal basis to link the MAD more closely to the exchange of information with the protection of the constitution and, above all, to be able to analyze chats with suspects of extremism. Unfortunately, there is a lot going on there.

What must Gramm’s successor: change in?

The path chosen to reorganize the MAD must be consistently pursued. The renewal of organization, working methods and staff in the MAD must proceed dynamically. And the view must also be directed beyond individual considerations to networks and enabling structures – in close cooperation with other security authorities.

Another topic. The federal government wants to accept 1,500 recognized refugees from Greece. Some in the CDU immediately warned that “2015 will be repeated”. What do these fellow party members fear?

In 2015 we had a great wave of helpfulness, but also faced great challenges. Later we saw that Germany was a little alone in Europe. What we need to achieve in Moria in 2020 is for Europe to run reception facilities locally and help with the procedures. That is also the new approach of the Chancellor and the Greek Prime Minister.

Again, what do you fear?

They fear that there will be another debate like this in Europe. Greece doesn’t want the entire camp to be cleared and all of the refugees to be distributed in Europe. And we are just seeing how controversial Ursula von der Leyen’s proposals for reforming the asylum system in Europe are being discussed.

So you make it as bad as possible so that nobody comes.

No, it shouldn’t be right now. Because we see that unfortunately a number of European countries seem to be acting according to the motto, who treats the refugees worst so that the people move on. Germany is now accepting refugees from Greece who have already gone through an asylum procedure. It is about adhering to and enforcing the rules in order to control, regulate and limit migration. These families have a perspective to stay. We will support this on our own if necessary.

The CDU’s reflex to foreclose is clear. How does that relate to the C in your name?

Germany takes in an average of 300 to 400 refugees every day, looks after them and provides reasonable accommodation. Our country makes a great contribution. I know many CDU members who are involved in refugee aid and who are ready to accept. And I also know people in the CDU who point out problems. That is a debate that we must have as a people’s party. The vast majority of the CDU, however, say that what the federal government is doing is right. Our value compass is right.

In December the CDU elects a new chairman. You have after the Thuringia election Announced their departure. How are you doing with that today?

I am fine. I am sure it was the right decision – for the party and for me. At the moment I am very busy ensuring that our party congress can take place under the given hygiene regulations.

You have invited all three applicants for your office to an interview for the coming Monday. Among other things, “so that this open, democratic race does not turn into a ruinous competition”. That doesn’t sound good.

It speaks for the party that there are several applicants. Despite Corona, all members should have the opportunity to get an objective picture of the candidates. We are considering whether to start a discussion format on this. I want to avoid that it goes on the greyhound principle – so which national association invites the three first, which not? Everyone should have the same opportunities.

With you and Angela Merkel, two women are leaving the management level. You are followed by a man and thus a candidate for chancellor. Have you not met your claim to make the CDU attractive to women?

No!

Why are they laughing?

Because of your question. I can still remember the debates when Angela Merkel became chairwoman. Everyone had the feeling that the CDU was going under. Then we had the debate again when a woman was followed by another woman. If it is now assumed that the CDU will perish if a man leads it, that shows how much has changed in my party. I’ve always said that our line-up is a snapshot. The goal of the women’s quota must be so that we as the CDU create a normality in which women ultimately occupy management positions on an equal footing.

But how can it be that the giant CDU party does not have a single woman who is applying for chairmanship?

You have to ask that of the women who would be eligible. There are many very talented women politicians in the CDU who are not yet in the limelight. I’m very optimistic about that.

Don’t you have networks?

The fact that I was elected chairman at the last party conference had something to do with the “networking” of women in the CDU. Nevertheless, the situation now is that no woman is running for the CDU chairmanship. That will not be permanent.

Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer, when you leave the trade fair in Stuttgart at the beginning of December – do you go partying or crying?

That will be a mixture. Leaving the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus will be difficult. This is a great place with great colleagues. But I will probably also be happy to do what I set out to do: to have passed the baton. Taking a deep breath will do me good. I will remain Federal Minister of Defense and I want to continue to shape it. The big goal remains that my CDU party wins the next federal election.