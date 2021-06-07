D.he CDU achieved a surprisingly high election victory in Saxony-Anhalt. But if you believe the politicians in the group with Anne Will, Reiner Haseloff’s victory should have been significantly higher – if it hadn’t been for Marco Wanderwitz, the federal government’s commissioner for the East. The thoughts that the CDU member of the Bundestag from Saxony had expressed in the FAZ podcast a week before the state election about sociological reasons for the strength of the AfD in the East were unanimously recognized by his colleagues in professional policy as the equivalent of outdated and unclear announcements by the Greens to the development of petrol prices – as folly, which a migration of possible voters to the competition should have caused.

Patrick Bahners Features correspondent in Cologne and responsible for “humanities”.

Volker Bouffier, the CDU’s deputy federal chairman and Prime Minister of Hesse, acknowledged Wanderwitz that he was doing a good job. Wanderwitz comes from the East himself and speaks for a “young generation”. (He is 45 years old.) However, Bouffier apparently did not notice that Wanderwitz expressly formulated his scandalized statements in the podcast as the quintessence of his work as the official responsible for all the pent-up demand in the inner-German east-west relationship. The language of the optimism of purpose at any price, of the unwavering fingers crossed, which in politics almost always has everything to itself, seems out of place for Wanderwitz in his office. Realism and honesty urge him to express that the party preferences in the federal states of 1990 were also determined by peculiarities of the mentality, which are therefore fundamentally different from regional preferences in the west of the country, because they also affect the attitude to the political system.

Robert Habeck, the federal chairman of the Greens, reprimanded Wanderwitz drastically: His sober statement that larger parts of the AfD electorate were not reachable for the other parties, Habeck called a “helplessness” and a “blatant giving up”. Incidentally, wherever the practitioners in the group justified their criticism, they named above all the historical elements of Wanderwitz’s argument. They interpreted its terms such as “dictatorship socialized” very literally and narrowly: then the reference to the success of the AfD with young voters was enough to refute Wanderwitz.

Sahra Wagenknecht, the top candidate of the North Rhine-Westphalian Left Party for the federal election, did not want to know anything about the favorable conditions for the AfD in East Germany. In France, Marine Le Pen has a good chance of being elected the next president, and the French have not gone through dictatorship socialization. The Marxist tradition of Bonapartism theory would have suggested a somewhat more subtle analysis here with regard to Gaullism. Bouffier emphatically agreed with Wagenknecht.