Six months after the first corona measures were imposed, “Anne Will” is discussing how to proceed with her guests. A corona traffic light could provide more transparency. The former pirate politician Marina Weisband has a completely different idea.

E.t was something like an interim balance sheet of the corona measures that Anne Will drew on Sunday in her broadcast with her guests – because it has been a good six months since the federal and state governments first had to react to the pandemic with strict rules in March. Now it was also about the question of how things should go on in autumn and winter.

The virologist Hendrik Streeck spoke out in favor of a traffic light system, as it already exists in Berlin, for example. This should provide people with a better assessment of the situation. The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer is for it – the SPD politician wants to get out of the jungle of rules. World Medical President Frank Ulrich Montgomery also wants to combat this. The doctor wants more uniform regulations in Germany.

The author and former pirate politician Marina Weisband called for greater involvement of the population – with citizens’ councils she wants to achieve a say in the measures. Science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar meanwhile lamented the division of society in the pandemic caused by social media.

The question of the evening

Does a traffic light system create more clarity for the corona measures? It already exists in Austria. A traffic light shows the respective situation in the regions. Different measures take effect depending on the level. In addition to the risk of spread, the capacity of the health system is also included in the assessment of the situation.

The traffic light is easier “than seeing the numbers next to each other and not understanding whether it’s a big jump or a small jump,” says Streeck. Yogeshwar, on the other hand, was skeptical about acceptance among the population: “The basis of the traffic light must be trust. If this is shattered, it will be difficult ”. Dreyer thinks that the traffic light could get this trust. “If we don’t communicate, people are lost too,” said the Prime Minister.

The golf course question

Montgomery worked through large parts of the program on his demand for “nationwide regulations”. The doctor is bothered by the regulatory clutter between the individual federal states. A golf course, half of which is in Lower Saxony and half in Bremen, was only allowed to open halfway.

Frank Ulrich Montgomery (Chairman of the Board of the World Medical Association) calls for more national uniformity Source: NDR / Wolfgang Borrs / JM

“In the talks between the prime ministers and the ministers of health, the federal government must determine what happens when under certain conditions,” demands Montgomery. It is then up to the federal states to implement this in individual cases if the situation changes in a region. “The health department in Ludwigshafen has to decide that in the same way as in Mannheim,” says the radiologist.

Should citizens’ councils decide on measures?

“Every single person is an expert in their field,” says Weisband. The former pirate politician remains loyal to the demands of her former party for more direct democracy. Citizens’ councils drawn at random are needed. They should sit down with doctors for a weekend and determine the measures.

This should preserve acceptance for the measures among the citizens. She has the impression that a lot is still going on through political contacts and lobbying. One can hardly blame Weisband for this impression – especially with regard to the importance of fans in football stadiums in politics at the moment.

Address details to the police?

Benjamin Blümchen or Darth Vader – restaurant guests don’t always give correct contact details. In the case of infections in a Hamburg trendy bar, around every sixth guest had given a wrong name. “If we want people to give their real address details, we have to make sure that the police do not access them,” says Weisband.

This had happened as part of the crime investigation in several federal states. In Bavaria, cases are known in which the lists were also used to clear up minor offenses such as theft or insult. The interior minister there, Joachim Herrmann (CSU), warned against “misunderstood data protection”. Access was legal. But there remains a loss of political confidence. And in case of doubt, this has the opposite effect of what the lists should achieve.