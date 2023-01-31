Home page World

From: Jannis Gogolin

Split

Anne Will reorients herself. In addition to the end of her political talk show of the same name, she is said to have been seen with a new partner.

Berlin – For Anne Will, the year 2023 began with a big step. After 16 years, she ends her political talk show of the same name in “Das Erste” at the end of the year. And while she wants to reorient herself professionally, there seems to be a big change in her personal life as well. Two new companions appear regularly at her side: a dog and its young owner.

Togetherness in a Berlin villa: TV journalist Anne Will (56) just fell in love with a young author (30).

It has been four years since Anne Will separated from the publicist and publisher Miriam Meckel (55). Since then, no other partnership has been known to the public – until now. how bild.de wants to know from friends of the presenter that she is said to receive regular romantic visits from a woman who is also no stranger. Helene Hegemann (30) is said to be Will’s partner.

Anne Will and her partner Helene Hegemann are currently spending a lot of time together at Wills Villa in Berlin-Zehlendorf. © Peter Hartenfelser/imago; NDR/Wolfgang Borrs/obs

Met at the theater: Anne Will’s new partner is an author

The young author should be familiar with life in the public eye. At the age of 17 she wrote her debut novel “Axolotl Roadkill”, which received many good reviews and made a film of the book seven years later. She works as a freelance author in Berlin and published another work last year. The two got to know each other when they went to the theater together, writes bild.de. Hegemann’s father is a dramaturge and author.

Meanwhile, Will has loud bild.de announced that she wants to continue working as a presenter after her TV end – only on theater stages from 2024. Neither Will nor Hegemann has responded to a request from bild.de reacted and commented on it.

Meanwhile, fans of the popular TV show still have 11 months ahead of them, with one episode of “Anne Will” coming out each week. Last Sunday, the guests discussed the Ukraine war and European arms deliveries. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert and political scientist and military expert Prof. Carlo Masala had a particularly heated argument.