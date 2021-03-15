After the state elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, “Anne Will” carried out an election analysis and asked: Who will be the Union’s candidate?

Berlin – The super election year is in full swing. After the votes in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the SPD and the Greens can celebrate as the winners of the evening at the “Anne Will” talk in the first. Or as political scientist Prof. Dr. Ursula Münch puts it in a nutshell: “The evening is very promising for those who are not the Union.” Above all, Anne Will wants to know from her guests from the Greens and the Union who will be the candidates for chancellor.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Olaf Scholz (SPD) – Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance

Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance Robert Habeck (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – Party leader

– Party leader Thomas de Maizière (CDU) – Member of the Bundestag

Member of the Bundestag Prof. Dr. Ursula Münch – Director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing

Director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing Christiane Hoffmann – Author of the “Spiegel” capital office

The so far only known candidate, Vice Chancellor and incumbent SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz, is in a good mood in the group. “I am pleased that it has become visible that there can be a majority in Germany without the Union,” he says happily. But the beam quickly disappears from Scholz’s face when Anne Will tries to put the knife on his chest: Would a left-wing coalition or a traffic light like the one in Rhineland-Palatinate be desirable for him? She refers to the tweed of CSU General Secretary Markus Blume, who warned against a “left slide” after the election.

Habeck makes it clear to Anne Will: “The CDU has lost and we have gained”

Scholz squirms in his seat and replies evasively: “A result for the CDU / CSU below 30 percent is possible, and I am happy to admit that, that is also one that I strive for, so that we have enough room for maneuver.” But that easy Anne won’t let Scholz out of her clutches and fades in survey results: up to 76 percent of voters in Baden-Württemberg do not know what the SPD stands for in terms of content. “We want to win this election,” says Scholz emphatically and gets support from Greens boss Habeck: “I think Olaf Scholz is right that the year is open in all directions.” He puts up again for the current elections of the evening clear: “The CDU has lost, the SPD has stagnated and we have gained.”

Former Defense Minister Thomas de Maizière, who should and must represent the CDU position at “Anne Will” that evening, has put on mittens for his role – true to the motto: Attack is the best defense. First of all, he knocks you out against Scholz: “Sometimes the line between self-confidence and arrogance is narrow.” After all, it is “courageous” to make the claim to be chancellor with a party that is 17 percent in the federal government. De Maizière also admits that the arrogance in their own party ranks that they would definitely appoint the next chancellor will also be over after the election this evening.

De Maizière makes it clear to Anne Will: The Union chancellor candidate will be decided between Söder and Laschet shortly after Easter

Speaking of the candidate for chancellor, Anne Will, Laschet or Söder – who will do it? She later wants to know the same thing from Habeck, who currently forms the dual leadership of the Greens with Annalena Baerbock. The Greens and the Union agree on this point. Habeck and de Maizière announce in unison: the announcement will be made after Easter.

So much agreement does not fit the topic of the evening, says Anne Will and leads back to the CDU’s election losses. The failures in the corona policy were also reflected in these. Habeck strict: “The corona management of the federal government has been bad in the last few months.” Scholz spans the range even further and sees a basic dissatisfaction with regard to the design of the future. Scholz: “I am convinced that if we get it wrong, that we will lose our relative prosperity in the world – therefore the question is whether we are doing it right, whether we can stop man-made climate change, whether we will become a strong industrialized country stay.”

When it comes to the mask affair, de Maizière is enraged during the “Anne Will” talk

The second fall from man just before the election that cost the Union votes was lobbying – or “let’s call it corruption”, Anne Will soberly interjects. De Maizière feels called on the scene and in the following discussion never tires of emphasizing that the mask affair is a “blatant misconduct by some” – not a fundamental one of his group.

Habeck sees it very differently: “It’s actually a fat dog,” said the Greens leader, “that a parliamentary group leader asks his parliamentary group: Have you enriched yourself in the corona pandemic – and please: No!” That shows very clearly the structural problem of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. Habeck, like the SPD, calls for a stricter, more transparent lobby register. De Maizière – doing sideline work himself – looks disapproving. When Anne Will then draws the link to the CDU party donation affair with regard to the lack of transparency, de Maizière is visibly enraged: “You are messing things up,” he throws Will at the feet and barks in the direction of Habeck – a studied philosopher had worked as a writer before his political career: “If only philosophers would sit in the Bundestag – as they will soon – I believe the country cannot be governed”.

Spiegel author Christiane Hoffmann directs the focus on the actual problem: The trust in the population is still relatively high, “and then there are these cases of personal calculation …” The journalist warns: “That is what is really dangerous from the inside – far beyond the Union. “

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

The important topics of the evening were heavily debated, Anne Will showed a clear edge and did not give up where inquiries seemed important. The representatives of the CDU / CSU, the Greens and the SPD made their positions clear and curious about the decision to become Chancellor after Easter. It’s getting exciting …