Will the Union’s chancellor question move after the state elections? A guest at Anne Will’s house suggests that Armin Laschet’s press conference is eagerly anticipated.

Munich – Didn’t Thomas de Maizière (CDU) just make a weighty hint to Anne Will? After the disastrous result of the Union in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg * and the elections in Rhineland-Palatinate *, the eyes are increasingly turning to the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet *. So far: Laschet will in all probability become the CDU / CSU’s candidate for chancellor for the federal elections in September. On the home stretch, only Markus Söder (CSU) *, who is ahead in the polls, could overtake him.

“I was in contact with Armin Laschet today,” said de Maizière on the ARD talk show “Anne Will”. Because according to the projections of the state elections, Laschet had so far been silent – he does not want to appear before the press until Monday.

Armin Laschet after the state elections: What will the CDU chairman say about the chancellor question on Monday?

“Armin Laschet was not up for election,” de Maizière defended the CDU * boss. “We have something to do as a Union, I don’t even want to deny that”, but he relented and specified: “Now we have to collect broken pieces. We have a huge problem of trust with regard to the mask affair ”. And then he brought the K question into play by saying: “The question about the candidate for chancellor has to be clarified.”

“You are no longer running, but you are an experienced man,” Anne Will hooked. And asked directly: “Who would be the more promising candidate now?” Some experts had already made the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate the voting choice for the question of the Union candidate for the next chancellorship.

CDU politician de Maizière at Anne Will (ARD): Armin Laschet will find clear words

He thinks it is right that Laschet has not yet commented. “I can tell you, however, that Laschet will find clear words – on the election result, but also on the question of the timetable,” said de Maizière, referring to the press conference that is to take place on Monday at 1.30 p.m. – and it sounds as if With the timetable he also means the decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor.

De Maizière then said that he had contact with Laschet, but did not want to say more about it. However, not without making another hint: “It is clear that things cannot go on as before. It is also clear that the content has to become clearer, ”he said. However, all those who hoped for more information with these sentences were then disappointed: “And the chancellor candidate question will first be discussed privately between Mr Laschet and Mr Söder. Punkt. “(Kat) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © ARD, Anne Will (screenshot for broadcast on March 14th, 2021)