Berlin – The number of new infections with the Coronavirus in Germany increases more and more. The warnings of a second wave in the colder months are getting louder. In addition, the sluggish economy worries society. Which strategies make sense to keep the dangers of the pandemic as low as possible?

Anne Will: The guests – experts from politics and medicine

Malu Dreyer (59, SPD) – Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate

(59, SPD) – Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate Ranga Yogeshwar (61) – Science journalist and presenter

(61) – Science journalist and presenter Hendrik Streeck (43) – Director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn

(43) – Director of the Institute for Virology and HIV Research at the Medical Faculty of the University of Bonn Frank Ulrich Montgomery (68) – Chairman of the board of the World Medical Association

(68) – Chairman of the board of the World Medical Association Marina Weisband (32, Greens) – author and political activist

Anne-Will-Talk in the first: The basic positions of the Corona discussants

Prime Minister Malu Dreyer relies on communication with the population and on consideration for sensitivities (?) – without wanting to play down the dangers of the pandemic.

The journalist Ranga Yogeshwar calls for a differentiated view of politics and the population. Because of the comparatively low number of deaths, Corona * is still an abstract danger for most people in Germany. He sees winter as a challenge.

The virologist Hendrik Streeck considers an opening of the football stadiums with hygiene concepts to be justifiable and calls for more courage. Nevertheless, he warns of the cold months: “No virologist or epidemiologist would disagree that the number of infections in autumn and winter is going up a lot. We won’t be able to test the same way afterwards. “

"No virologist or epidemiologist would contradict the fact that the infection numbers go up a lot in autumn and winter. We will no longer be able to test in the same way afterwards. We are simply reaching the limits of the laboratory capacities."

Doctors representative Frank Ulrich Montgomery pleaded for a formulation of the “intelligent strategy adjustment” instead of the controversial “strategy change” by Streeck. He spoke out against the opening of stadiums, but in favor of uniform, nationwide rules, warned: “We are still a long way from the corona epidemic.”

The political activist Marina Weisband, herself a so-called high-risk patient, asked for the protective measures to focus on daycare centers and schools and to promote the expansion of room filters there. She also called for a greater involvement of the population through citizens’ councils.

Anne Will (ARD): Corona problem area No. 1: Too many different rules in the federal states

Montgomery criticizes a regulatory jumble between the individual federal states and cited as an example a golf course, half of which is in Lower Saxony and half in Bremen and therefore is only allowed to open half. The doctor suggested: “In the talks between the prime ministers and the health ministers, the federal government must determine what happens when under certain conditions.” The federal states should then implement or tighten this in individual cases. However, the federal government must demand the same rules for this.

Corona-Talk with Anne Will: Problem area No. 2: Data protection for contact data

Their names are Benjamin Blümchen or Darth Vader – one problem, according to the group, is that restaurant guests like to provide incorrect contact details. Weisband made it clear: “If we want people to give their real address details, we have to make sure that the police do not access them”. This had partly occurred in several federal states as part of the crime investigation. Yogeshwar proposed digital solutions here, for example using QR codes.

Corona problem area No. 3: Dreyer calls for “Anne Will” to focus more on schools and daycare centers

Prime Minister Dreyer emphasized that the priority must be to do everything possible to avoid having to close daycare centers and schools again. The minister referred to the fact that since the beginning of August around 1,600 daycare centers and schools in her southern federal state have been reopened and so far had to be temporarily closed – mainly for each class.

Corona crisis in Germany at “Anne Will” in focus: The big points of contention

The talk guests had different opinions on the question of whether major events should be allowed again. While Weisband and Montgomery spoke out against it, Streeck pleaded for more willingness to take risks – assuming good hygiene concepts.

“So we have to try it out, we have to do trial and error,” says Streeck. In response to Will’s objection to whether that wasn’t too risky, the virologist replied: “What is the alternative? The virus is part of our lives. Everyone is hoping for a vaccine. I think that’s pretty dubious because we just can’t say when a vaccine will come. “

Weisband finds Streeck’s argument in the trial-and-error discussion that only 300 ICU beds are currently occupied in Germany difficult: “I find it very dangerous to argue with empty ICU beds, because every occupied ICU bed is one occupied ICU bed too many.”

The similarities in the Corona Talk with Anne Will

A traffic light system, which could provide more clarity with the corona measures, was positively rated by the group. The Corona traffic light * is easier “than seeing the numbers next to each other and not understanding whether this is a big jump or a small jump,” says Streeck. Manu Dreyer announced that such a system would be introduced in Rhineland-Palatinate next week.

Prime Minister Malu Dreyer announces a Corona traffic light for Rhineland-Palatinate.

The biggest excitement at Anne Will (ARD)

Moderator Anne Will * herself came under criticism, and she caused the only real excitement with a brief request from Marina Weisband. What happened? Anne Will initially spoke to Weisband openly about her status as a high-risk patient. But Will’s question about her exact illness was disturbed: she did not talk about diagnoses, said Weisband, visibly attacked. Numerous users applauded her on Twitter, and many found Will’s request to be tactless.

Mrs. Weisband! I think you belong to the risk group. What do you have? #AnneWill – Teddy reporter Egon (@EgmontEgon) September 20, 2020

Anne Will, Ms. Weisband, asking for a diagnosis is not worthy of you … – Thomas Boller (@ ThomasBoller5) September 20, 2020

Conclusion on the latest Corona Talk with Anne Will on ARD

