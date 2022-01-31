Home page politics

divide

The talk show at “Anne Will” (ARD). © ARD (Screenshot)

The sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church has been known since 2010. Anne Will asks ambiguous: Can this church still be saved?

Berlin – “It’s well known,” SPD politician Ingrid Matthäus-Maier annoys in “Anne Will”, “that people who have severely sexually abused others were pushed through the dioceses”. The former member of the Bundestag has been campaigning for a separation of church and state for decades. The attitude of the church infuriates them.

The stumbling block for the talk is the Munich report drawn up and recently published by the Catholic Church. All cases of abuse had been investigated there over a period of several decades. But one case in particular caused displeasure not only among believers, since Archbishop Ratzinger at the time and later Pope Benedict XVI. was indirectly involved. Contrary to previous statements, the Pope admitted to having been present at an explosive meeting. In this the transfer of a priest had been decided. According to the report, the man probably again violated a minor. Ratzinger is said not to have intervened.

Bishop of Limburg puts Pope Benedict’s responsibility into perspective: had wrong advisors

The Bishop of Limburg and Chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, sits in a lonely, sometimes almost lost position in the group and has to represent his ailing church that evening. He does it with a lot of willingness to understand, looks concerned, hands folded and even dares to make a statement to the Holy See: It is “damage that cannot be repaired,” says Bätzing. Many believers are “outraged”.

But at the same time, Bätzing also tries to defend his church. He also relieved the retired “Holy Father” of liability and parked the responsibility with his employees. Bätzing towards Rome: “Pope Benedict must detach himself from the advisors and apologize.”

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Katrin Goering-Eckardt (Greens) – Bundestag Vice President

Bundestag Vice President Ingrid Matthäus-Maier (SPD) – former member of parliament and CEO of the KfW banking group

former member of parliament and CEO of the KfW banking group Georg Bätzing – Bishop of Limburg and Chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference

Bishop of Limburg and Chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference Matthew Katsch – Co-founder and speaker of the “Eckiger Tisch” initiative for those affected

Co-founder and speaker of the “Eckiger Tisch” initiative for those affected Christiane Florin – Editor for Religion and Society at Deutschlandfunk

It has been known since 2010 at the latest that there have been a large number of cases of abuse of children in the church, which in very few cases led to criminal prosecution and civil law investigations. So far there has been a suspicion of a cover-up. Manager trainer Matthias Katsch, who was sexually abused as a student at the Catholic Canisius College in Berlin, was one of the first victims in Germany to make his abuse public and founded the “Eckiger Tisch eV” initiative with other victims. He sees in the bishops’ looking the other way a “complicity” through which “the fact that children were hurt again” was “accepted”.

Matthäus-Maier criticizes that the compensation payments to the victims are “ridiculous in most cases” or are missing altogether. A total of twelve million euros, explains Katsch, have been estimated. Compared to the billions in payments that the church has received from the state over the years, that’s a joke. However, according to the person concerned, the civil law proceedings, in which damages could have been drawn up according to judicial decisions, were not made possible in the first place.

Abuse in the church – journalist calls for independent investigation of the crimes: “bite inhibition of politics”

The Catholic Church is signaling too little will to reform, as the guests at Anne Will’s talk round essentially agree. The bottom line is that in the twelve years since it became known, the thrust has been the same: lots of words, few actions. The will to insight yes, to responsibility no.

The non-church guests of the “Anne Will” round agreed that an independent investigation of the crimes, which in most cases have not taken place to date and which – according to the accusation of journalist Christiane Florin – would even help the church block: In the investigative committees of the church, they “continue to hold the reins”, so to speak, judge themselves. Florin formulated sharply in the direction of Bätzing: “You can write the word independently, no matter how big – that’s not it.”

However, Florin also targets political leaders. She criticizes the “bite inhibition of politics” towards the church as an institution and denounces a tendency of those responsible in politics, who would sometimes tend to weigh cases of abuse against diaconal services. Göring-Eckardt does not want to let the accusation stand: Of course, “the diaconal work is important”, because “a lot of good things happen”. But politicians would be “crazy” if they let the offenses fall by the wayside. The Greens* and former President of the Synod of the Evangelical Church sends a sharp message: If the church does not make more confessions soon, it will “take a bath in this country”.

Church: Bishop gets caught in the crossfire with “Anne Will” – demands for Marx’s resignation are loud

Bätzing listens and agrees and then dares to raise an objection: It must be clarified what happened in the “church”, according to the bishop, also in order to “uncover the overall situation with regard to child abuse” – that is correct in terms of content, sounds but after an attempt at relativization. Matthäus-Maier visibly gets angry. Outraged, she points to an inner contradiction in the legal understanding of the church, which shows itself rigorously in the case of openly homosexuals or also in divorces and reacts anything but “petty” and imposes “exclusion from the church”. On the other hand, nothing happens to a “priest who has violated his acolyte”, the politician complains.

Bätzing also admits an “institutional failure” here. The church “did not have an eye” for those who “were abused, against whom crimes were committed”. That’s not enough. He calls for the resignation of Cardinal Marx and other bishops who are accused of misconduct in the report and who have lost their “credibility”. Katsch: “The bishops who caused this disaster should see that they cannot point out a way out of it.”

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

Much insight, few actions? Changes, Bätzing made clear, must come from Rome, on a national level a bishop cannot change the “doctrine”. Does “Dear God” see it that way too? Definitely not the believers who are currently leaving the church in droves. There were problems in heaven of a completely different kind when the live talk was broadcast, which was not available via the media library as usual. This caused resentment on the net, the editors of the show commented: “Unfortunately, our live stream is not working properly at the moment – ​​we are working on it together with Das Erste.” (Verena Schuleman)