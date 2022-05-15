Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer, Franziska Schwarz

Split

CDU politician Jens Spahn (l) and SPD leader Lars Klingbeil at “Anne Will”. © screenshot ARD

According to surveys, it will be a close race in North Rhine-Westphalia between the CDU (Wüst) and SPD (Kutschaty) – prominent party colleagues of the two will sit in Anne Will’s talk on Sunday evening.

State elections in NRW 2022: Prime Minister Wüst (CDU) competes against SPD challenger Kuchaty.

Also in “Anne Will” (ARD) from May 15, this “small federal election” is the main topic.

We summarize the most important things from the TV politics talk from 10 p.m. here.

Update from May 15, 10:53 p.m.: According to Green Party politician Lang, looking at inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war is also about “increasing prosperity, and not prosperity based on fossil fuels”.

Update from May 15, 10:48 p.m.: Spahn is still in focus. FDP man Dürr says to the ex-minister of health: “We finally need growth again. Then you can distribute. The Union used to know that.” The CDU politician replies: “If the FDP gets this through in the coalition, we’ll be happy to sign the laws.”

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state election: Spahn and Klingbeil discuss a lot

Update from May 15, 10:43 p.m.: Spahn and Klingbeil continue to discuss rising inflation. “To say that there is nothing in the package for pensioners is not correct,” says the SPD man.

“Inflation will remain in this decade,” explains CDU politician Spahn and calls for “reforms to be made so that the economy produces more, that we trade with other countries”. But he “had not even heard anything from the Chancellor. And this is the issue that concerns all citizens”.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state election: Jens Spahn (CDU) is in attack mode

Update from May 15, 10:37 p.m.: It’s Spahn’s turn again and he’s in attack mode. “All three of you have the opportunity to concentrate on me,” he says, criticizing the traffic light’s measures to deal with the current crisis. “All of this is only valid for three months,” he says, referring to the upcoming 9-euro ticket (from June), among other things: “In my country, there aren’t many trains. That’s relatively useless.” It only gets really expensive for people in winter, when energy prices start to rise again.

“Jens Spahn has arrived in the opposition role. And he obviously enjoys it, and that’s okay,” Klingbeil explains and defends the relief package in the federal government. Again, the NRW state election is only a marginal aspect.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state elections: Heated discussion about Olaf Scholz and the traffic light federal government

Update from May 15, 10:33 p.m.: It’s about the current inflation and price increases in Germany. The traffic light federal government has decided on a package of measures worth 30 billion euros to relieve people. “I campaigned for energy money,” she says. Such short-term measures cannot replace long-term social policies.

“We will get the basic child security on the way and overcome Hartz IV,” says Lang.

Update from May 15, 10:26 p.m.: It’s always about Chancellor Scholz, not specifically about the NRW state elections. In the defense committee there was trouble between an FDP MP and the head of government.

“We resolved that. Incidentally, at the meeting in which the Federal Chancellor was a guest,” says Dürr. He doesn’t want to know anything about alleged upsets in the traffic light federal government.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state election: CDU man Spahn criticizes the SPD

Update from May 15, 10:22 p.m.: Will continues to try to determine if the federal traffic light election result is a problem. Dürr is evasive: “The old things aren’t coming back. We are facing major geopolitical challenges,” he says in the direction of CDU man Spahn.

He sees the responsibility for the poor performance of the Social Democrats very well with Scholz. “It was Olaf Scholz that was posted all over North Rhine-Westphalia. Attempts were made to argue on a federal level. And that didn’t work,” says the former Federal Minister of Health.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state elections: What role did Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) play?

Update from May 15, 10:20 p.m.: Will wants to know from Klingbeil what role the chancellor plays in the poor election result. She speaks to him about criticism because of his reluctance in Ukraine politics. “There is no script for this brutal war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine,” says Klingbeil. Olaf Scholz’s policy is “that Germany is in a good position. So that the country makes the right decisions”.

Will the chancellor look damaged after this election, asks the political correspondent Lau. “Yes. You swim together and you go down together. And that’s the situation now,” she explains.

Update from May 15, 10:15 p.m.: Lars Klingbeil (SPD) and Jens Spahn (CDU) bicker properly on the show. Spahn accuses the SPD of “a bucket full of malice” towards the FDP, with which the Social Democrats govern in Berlin. “I have to disagree with you there,” replies Klingbeil. After all, the two are on first name terms. The SPD did not wish the FDP a bad result.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state election: FDP man struggles with election defeat

Update from May 15, 10:10 p.m.: FDP man Christian Dürr struggles with the defeat. “It was incredibly difficult for us because the people weren’t that well known,” he says: “I’m annoyed that we did so poorly with older voters, while we got twelve percent from the under-30s. “The analysis is not easy.

Update from May 15, 10:06 p.m.: Jens Spahn (CDU) has a heated discussion with moderator Anne Will. Green leader Ricarda Lang is asked about a possible coalition.

“We not only endure change, we actively shape it. Who is willing to join us on the path to a climate-neutral future,” explains Lang. They owe it to the voters to see who is willing to go down this path. The federal government does not play a role in this, she affirms. Probably a reference to the traffic light government in Berlin.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state election: Lars Klingbeil wants to keep everything open for the SPD

Update from May 15, 10:02 p.m.: The show has started. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil admits: “We would have liked to get more, that’s actually the case.” He had heard from the Greens and the FDP that talks had to be held first.

He sees “no clear result”, but that the “ruling state government has been voted out”. “We recognize that Mr. Wüst won. He’ll conduct the talks and then we’ll see if he can form a government,” says Klingbeil. The SPD apparently wants to keep everything open.

Update from May 15, 9:55 p.m.: Who will rule with whom in North Rhine-Westphalia in the future? The top politicians will also speak about this in a moment. A black-green coalition is currently the most likely alliance. Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) did not want to commit himself to the “topics of the day”.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state elections: Greens with historically good results

Update from May 15, 8:55 p.m.: The Greens secure a historically good result in the 2022 NRW state elections, the CDU wins them well ahead of the SPD. And the FDP has to accept a bitter defeat. What is the first analysis like? “Anne Will” discusses this today on ARD with the following guests:

Lars Klingbeil (SPD, party chairman)

(SPD, party chairman) Ricardo Lang (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Federal President)

(Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, Federal President) Christian Durr (FDP, chairman of the parliamentary group)

(FDP, chairman of the parliamentary group) Jens Spahn (CDU, MdB, CDU presidium member, deputy parliamentary group leader)

(CDU, MdB, CDU presidium member, deputy parliamentary group leader) Mariam Lau (political correspondent “DIE ZEIT”)

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the North Rhine-Westphalia state election: CDU wins a clear election victory in North Rhine-Westphalia

Update from May 15, 8:45 p.m.: The CDU won the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. The party of Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst got 35.7 percent of the votes, while the SPD only got 26.7 percent of the votes.

The Greens came to 18.2 percent, the FDP lost a lot and just barely got into the state parliament with 5.6 percent. The same goes for the AfD. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and CDU politician Jens Spahn will analyze the election on “Anne Will” on ARD from 9.45 p.m.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on the NRW state election: the result from North Rhine-Westphalia is discussed

First report from May 15th: Berlin – The first projections and forecasts should already be there at the time of the broadcast. Also with “Anne Will” (ARD) on this election Sunday the “small federal election” is the topic. According to the announcement, the talk round then wants to debate the following questions about the 2022 NRW election.

What role does federal politics play in voting behavior in NRW?

Who do the citizens trust to be the political leader in times of crisis?

“Anne Will” on the NRW election 2022:

NRW election 2022: Anne Will talks on ARD about the “small federal election”

The list shows that representatives of all major parties are present. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz are just two of the top politicians in Berlin who were involved in the NRW election campaign. Because NRW is the most populous federal state, it is also referred to as the “small federal election”.

On this election Sunday (May 15), the head of the FDP and finance minister described her as “pointing the way” on Twitter. However, the FDP state parliamentary group in North Rhine-Westphalia – like the Greens – kept all options open in advance. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, who is running against NRW SPD leader Thomas Kutschaty, would like to continue governing with the FDP. (frs with dpa material)