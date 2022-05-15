Home page politics

According to surveys, it will be a close race in North Rhine-Westphalia between the CDU (Wüst) and SPD (Kutschaty) – prominent party colleagues of the two will sit in Anne Will’s talk on Sunday evening.

Update from May 15, 8:55 p.m.: The Greens secure a historically good result in the 2022 NRW state elections, the CDU wins them well ahead of the SPD. And the FDP has to accept a bitter defeat. What is the first analysis like? “Anne Will” discusses this today on ARD with the following guests:

Update from May 15, 8:45 p.m.: The CDU won the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. The party of Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst got 35.7 percent of the votes, while the SPD only got 26.7 percent of the votes.

The Greens came to 18.2 percent, the FDP lost a lot and just barely got into the state parliament with 5.6 percent. The same goes for the AfD. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and CDU politician Jens Spahn will analyze the election on “Anne Will” on ARD from 9.45 p.m.

First report from May 15th: Berlin – The first projections and forecasts should already be there at the time of the broadcast. Also with “Anne Will” (ARD) on this election Sunday the “small federal election” is the topic. According to the announcement, the talk round then wants to debate the following questions about the 2022 NRW election.

What role does federal politics play in voting behavior in NRW?

Who do the citizens trust to be the political leader in times of crisis?

The following are expected as guests:

The list shows that representatives of all major parties are present. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition leader Friedrich Merz are just two of the top politicians in Berlin who were involved in the NRW election campaign. Because NRW is the most populous federal state, it is also referred to as the “small federal election”.

On this election Sunday (May 15), the head of the FDP and Minister of Finance described her as “pointing the way” on Twitter. However, the FDP state parliamentary group in North Rhine-Westphalia – like the Greens – kept all options open in advance. NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, who is running against NRW SPD leader Thomas Kutschaty, would like to continue governing with the FDP. (frs with dpa material)