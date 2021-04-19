The corona infection numbers are still high and politicians are fighting for solutions. The election campaign for the federal election is getting closer, accusations are being raised – including by Karl Lauterbach.

Berlin – At the beginning of the broadcast, Anne Will switched to the ARD capital studio: “Is something going on?”, Anne Will wants to know from the connected director Tina Hassel in relation to the Union’s outstanding candidacy for chancellor. Söder and Laschet met for explorations in Berlin that evening.

Hassel calms down the talk colleague. Neither Laschet nor Söder will appear “at midnight in front of any cameras” to present a result. Anne Will is relieved. She can now calmly focus on the current pandemic events, which have almost become routine, without running the risk of ignoring the topic.

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Peter Altmaier (CDU) – Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy

– Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Michael Müller (SPD) – Governing Mayor of Berlin

– Governing Mayor of Berlin Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Alliance 90 / The Greens) – Federal parliamentary group chairmen

– Federal parliamentary group chairmen Christian Lindner (FDP) – Party leader and parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag

– Party leader and parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag Prof. Michael Hallek – Director of the Clinic I for Internal Medicine at the University Clinic Cologne, switched on

– Director of the Clinic I for Internal Medicine at the University Clinic Cologne, switched on Melanie Amann – Head of the mirror-Capital offices

Intensive care unit: “Soft triage” is already part of daily business

The seriousness of the current situation is made clear by the director of Cologne University Hospital, Prof. Hallek: “Two thirds of all clinics with intensive care units in Germany are currently no longer receptive,” said the doctor concerned. Halleck confirms for his clinic that “soft triage” is already common practice: operating theaters are closed, essential – even if not vital – interventions can currently no longer be carried out.

With regard to the Infection Protection Act, which is currently waiting to be passed in the Bundestag and Bundesrat, Hallek is disappointed: “We don’t have time for a legislative procedure that won’t be decided in three weeks!”

Minister of Economic Affairs Altmaier brushes the objection slightly impatiently off the table: “We can adopt this in the middle of next week – then it would probably be the fastest legislative procedure that we have carried out in recent years.” “Do you really think that is responsible?”, Will responded a rhetorical question.

Anne Will raises serious allegations against the Chancellor

Altmaier counters slightly viciously: “We cannot override the regulation of democracy and the Basic Law. The government can only do what it is allowed to do according to the Basic Law. ”

Now Anne Will pulls out her claws and criticizes Angela Merkel: “She can make phone calls, she can form alliances, she can advertise, she can make a top-notch proposal.” Chancellor has not kept her word when she says: I will not sit by and watch this for 16 days, “sums up Will. She was referring to statements made by the Chancellor three weeks earlier on the “Anne Will” broadcast.

Altmaier looks confused. For the others in the group, the announcement is apparently the sign: The exchange of blows is on! The minister is promptly gripped from all sides.

First, the ruling mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller, hacked on the curfew required by the federal government. Müller: “The advice from science clearly shows that more happens inside than outside.” And comes with an oppressive example: “50,000 people live in the large Gropiusstadt housing estate. Nobody has a garden, nobody has a terrace. People in a confined space, no private contacts in the evening, and now you shouldn’t be able to go jogging either. I don’t have to be a scientist to understand what that does! “

Curfews and home office – Altmaier bursts the collar with “Anne Will”

FDP leader Christian Lindner also uses an example and sticks to what he said at the hearing in the Bundestag: “A curfew for weeks,” says Lindner, “where even a vaccinated elderly couple is not allowed to step outside the door for an evening stroll. ”This massive encroachment on fundamental rights is said to be disproportionate and in the end only leads to people saying:“ I no longer adhere to it, they have now lost proportion! ”

The federal parliamentary group leader of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, disapproves of the still existing freedoms for employers. “There is no obligation to work from home,” says Göring-Eckardt. And there are still insufficient hygiene regulations for people in offices and factories, not to mention mandatory tests. As long as it is not clear that action has really been taken in the world of work and that all other measures have been taken, “a curfew will not work under constitutional law,” threatens the parliamentary group leader.

Then then the mirror-Journalist Melanie Amman in the direction of Altmaier rages: “The point is that for months now we have not seen a far-sighted strategy with you how to proceed against this pandemic”, the minister visibly bursts the collar. “Some say it’s not spicy enough without saying exactly how it should be tightened,” growls Altmaier. “And others say it’s all too hot. It can’t work that way in the end. “

“Anne Will”: Lauterbach intervened from outside – SPD politician criticized “election campaign”

The heated minds were finally brought down to earth by the appeal from the university clinic: “Now put the election campaign aside for a moment,” warns the professor. “It is important to feel again that the democratic parties are pulling together in this crisis and are not working against each other because it is the year of the election of the chancellor.”

And someone else seemed to have an urgent need for discussion, even though he was not seen on TV himself: SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, who commented on the talk show on Twitter and Christian Lindner: “With #AnneWill, @c_lindner rejects both compulsory testing in the companies as well as the # exit restrictions. Then why is he holding up the Bundestag at all? The law comes too late and is also being watered down. @HallekMichael is right: this is already an election campaign, a disgrace. “

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

On the emotion scale, the talk was almost at the limit: Constant interruption from all sides, speakers getting louder and louder plus vehemence in the tone, plus stringent continued speaking and only accepting your own point of view. Not much could come of it. In the end, those involved remained true to the sad tendency of the past few weeks: a lot of noise, no strategy.

