In Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada, Terpstra got off to a good start. After a lap of just over five kilometers she passed the finish line for the first time in a group a few seconds from Rebecca McConnell, her biggest competitor in the battle for the overall victory. Then the picture of the match changed and it started to rain heavily. Neff pulled away and Terpstra gave chase with Haley Batten. McConnell slumped back.

In the penultimate lap, Terpstra was still in that spot, but then Terpstra dropped a bit. In the end she finished seventh, more than three minutes behind winner Neff, but she had enough reason to cheer: as leader she can start the final moto.