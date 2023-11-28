Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker and the Goldberg VariationsCould you wish for more for an evening of dance? The famous Belgian dancer and choreographer (Mechelen, 64 years old), founder of the Rosas company, performs at the Mercat de les Flors in Barcelona on Thursday and Friday with her solo on the famous work by Johann Sebastian Bach (The Goldberg Variations BWV 988), performed on piano live by Alain Franco, as part of the Girona Season Alta festival in its extension to the city of Barcelona. De Keersmaeker faces this piece, created in 2020 and in which he continues his dialogue with the composer that included already choreographing the six Brandenburg Concertsconsidering that Bach’s music is a celebration of life and can contribute to offering a counterpoint – precisely – of harmony and light in a world in shadows.

More information

The artist, named Baroness Keersmaeker in 1989 by King Albert II for her services to art (a detail that would have delighted JS Bach, who never achieved in his lifetime the recognition he deserved as a composer of some of the peaks of music), has presented her show this morning, she reflected on the act of dancing and stated that she will continue doing it and is not considering leaving the stage. It is the first time that Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker performs at the Estación Alta, although she feels that she is a “continued” presence at the Mercat and considers Barcelona and Seville as her most stable gateways to Spain. She has noted that she took her turn to Bach with the Variations as a way to celebrate his golden anniversary with dance (he started dancing, he said, at the age of ten).

Bach’s work, the eternal, immutable variations – composed to alleviate the insomnia of Count Hermann Carl von Keyserlingk and performed for him by the harpsichordist of his court, this Goldberg (Johann Gottlieb Goldberg, an outstanding student of Bach and who could play sheet music upside down, sheet music)—seem to De Keersmaeker something that goes beyond human experience. He says about Bach that in his music “there is always an invitation to move” and “it has a lot to do with modulating space.” Above all, “Bach is a commitment to beauty and harmony.”

For the artist, returning to Bach makes special sense in critical moments like those humanity is currently going through. “Are Variations “They are a modest attempt to heal as much as possible and make the world more harmonious,” he maintained; “I am aware that the problems we face are on an immense scale, and one wonders what the role of culture, art and dance should be today, and I believe it is to try to provide some of that harmony, to invite to spend time together, share a bright space and time.”

Regarding the fact that, at 64 years old, she faces two demanding hours alone on stage, she has stressed that she has always felt like “more of a dancer than a set designer,” and that in her career there have been many solos. And she has left a beautiful reflection on age: “The body is the place where the passage of time is experienced most directly.”

She continued: “I have felt the desire to dance since I was a child, and it has never left me. I understand my relationship with the world through dance. For me, dance has that essential festive, celebratory level that encompasses everything.” And she said she, overcome with a strange emotion contained like the Variations: “Doesn’t everything dance? Don’t the stars, the animals, the clouds and the waves dance?” And he added: “I thank God because I can still dance. It requires a lot of daily discipline to do so and that is not always easy. “You have to constantly look for strength and balance.”

When asked about the version of the Goldberg of Glenn Gould and the mystique of the piece, De Keersmaeker has reflected: “I don’t know to what extent Gould has to do with that aspect. As a performer he was quite radical and I think he was very good. commercialized between quotation marks. Many people discovered Goldberg by Gould as well as the cello suites by Pau Casals. Maybe his version is excessively short. We cannot forget many other fabulous pianists who have performed them. Yes, I like Gould’s version, a lot, but it seems to me that there are others that are just as valid.”

Regarding the rationality/spirituality dichotomy in the Variations, “I don’t see that there is such a clear division; I try to ensure that they are not divided, I try to celebrate the body in all its aspects, in an arithmetic, geometric, and at the same time emotional way. With Bach there is a lot of talk about distance, about mathematics, but that is not what Bach is. Bach integrates everything in a fantastic way. He glorifies the Unnameable. With an incredible sense of proportions, clarity, life and celebration. It is like a trace of infinity. Imbued with both a powerful and moving sense of mortality, Bach, it must be remembered, had much contact with death, lost his first wife, and ten of his twenty children died before him. His music celebrates life to remember the fact that we come from infinity and we will return to infinity.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe