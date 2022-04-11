Home page politics

So now: Anne Spiegel (Greens) draws the consequences of her holiday scandal. Despite an apology, she resigns as family minister.

9-euro ticket, fuel discount and energy price flat rate: Relief package 2022 delayed.

delayed. This politics– Ticker is constantly updated.

Withdraw despite apology: The traffic light coalition must reshuffle the cabinet: Family Minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) has resigned. The 41-year-old bows to the pressure and took the consequences of the holiday scandal. She “decided to make the office of Federal Family Minister available,” she wrote in a statement from her agency, according to Focus. “I do this to avert damage to the Office which faces major political challenges.”

Anne Spiegel (Greens): Family Minister announces resignation – pressure because of the vacation scandal was too great

Spiegel was only a few weeks in office. In December 2021, the mother of four was in the Chancellor’s cabinet Olaf Scholz (SPD) was sworn in. But shortly after taking office, an affair overshadowed her work. As Environment Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, she had taken a four-week family vacation, even though the region had been hit by the flood of the century in the Ahr Valley. As a result, the minister got caught up in lies in investigative committees.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the party leadership of the Greens is said to have asked Family Minister Anne Spiegel to resign. (Archive image) © dpa

Nevertheless, Scholz paid tribute to his minister. Deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told the dpa news agency on Monday that the chancellor had worked closely and trustingly with Spiegel in the cabinet. “He wishes her all the best for the future after this difficult time.”

The two Green Party chairmen, Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, made similar statements. Nevertheless, given the situation, the party leaders saw no other option than to resign. Despite an apology from Spiegel, they turned down the request for a second chance and urged the minister to resign. A successor will be named quickly, it said.

Spiegel’s resignation shows the brutality of politics: Annalena Baerbock is moved

Baerbock on Spiegel’s resignation: “Anne Spiegel has gone through an extremely hard, incredibly difficult time personally,” said Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) about the resignation of the German Minister for Family Affairs. “Today is not only a political, but also a personal path for you, which I think makes it clear how brutal politics can be.” On the sidelines of an EU meeting in Luxembourg, Baerbock said that Spiegel’s resignation was a warning for all politicians.

Baerbock paid tribute to her party colleague Spiegel and made it clear that the federal government was losing an “incredibly great” family minister who was passionate about families, children and women and “above all who had launched one of the largest reform projects in this coalition”: the Basic child security.

Greens urged Spiegel to withdraw – a successor should be sought quickly

The situation is becoming more critical: For family minister Anne Spiegel* (Greens) the situation seems to be getting worse: Unconfirmed reports of the picture according to the party leadership of the Green Mirror is said to have asked for the resignation. This should be part of a crisis meeting with Robert Habeck*, Annalena Bärbock* and the party and parliamentary group leaders. According to reports, Spiegel asked to be given another chance.

The incumbent family minister recently apologized publicly. Ten days after the flood disaster on the Ahr, she left for a four-week vacation, which she is said to have only interrupted for two on-site appointments on August 10th. At that time, Spiegel was Rhineland-Palatinate’s environment minister. There has not yet been an official statement from the Greens on the reports that the party leadership had asked Spiegel to resign.

Energy flat-rate, 9-euro ticket and fuel discount: Measures from the 2022 relief package have been delayed

Start date postponed: Some of the measures from the traffic light coalition’s relief package are obviously taking longer than expected. As Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) explained, this concerns, among other things, when employees will receive the planned 300 euros energy flat rate.* But the delay also affects other measures: Also the The fuel discount or the fuel price brake for petrol and diesel will probably only apply from June.*

Part of the 2022 traffic light relief package: the 9-euro monthly ticket for buses and trains. (kreiszeitung.de assembly) © Wolfgang Maria Weber/imago/

Also in the discussion about that 9 euro ticket for public transport there are new developments. After it was recently announced that The 9-euro ticket for bus and train from the relief package will probably not come until June*, there are now other innovations – they affect the validity of the monthly ticket.

As the Editorial network Germany reported, there are plans for a cross-state validity of the ticket. That RND quoted from the transport committee that a regionally limited validity of the ticket is impractical. A final decision is still pending.

