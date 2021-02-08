How does the management of law enforcement threaten the right to demonstrate?

Anne-Sophie Simpere In recent years, there has been an increase in threats to the right to protest. They go through two ways of limiting this right. First, police violence: since the movement against the labor law in 2016, there are more and more serious injuries in the demonstrations. Arrests without a clear reason constitute the second obstacle, much less visible because people are extracted from the processions or arrested upstream. We note that these methods are part of the policing strategy. Arrests are encouraged up to the highest level of the hierarchy. The Minister of the Interior himself communicated about these arrests, saying that they were “Breakers” while they were in progress. We realize that the order givers prefer to encourage arrests rather than protect the right to demonstrate.

One of the most frequently used grounds for arrest is participation in a group with a view to committing violence. Why is this qualification a problem?

Anne Sophie Simpere This is an “obstacle offense”, it is supposed to intervene before the offense is committed to prevent it. However, there is very often no element which clearly allows to explain why the police arrest a person for this reason. Our organization has long been alerting to the fact that this offense is used against demonstrators who use objects to protect themselves during a demonstration. In this specific case, several people were arrested for the offense of grouping while they did not carry on them the slightest object that would have justified this. This offense is very vague and leaves a very broad appreciation to the police. For this reason, parliamentarians are also called upon to clarify the terms of this text.

In your investigation, this crime does not seem to be the only problem …

Anne Sophie Simpere Indeed, we also denounce the far too broad definition of the offense of contempt against a person holding public authority. Most of the time, the difficulty in this type of case is that it is the word of the institution against the word of the accused, and that the evidence is complicated to find. On December 12, a person was arrested on the grounds of contempt for having spit chewing gum on the ground. Others were worried about the concealment of their faces, while they were wearing an anti-Covid mask and a hat, in the midst of a health crisis, in December …

This prohibition is far too general. It makes no sense today but did not already have one before the pandemic. Protesters can have several reasons for hiding their faces during a demonstration: not to be recognized or to protect themselves from gas, for example. Finally, the offense of assembly concerns gatherings “Likely to disturb public order”. According to French law, participating in an undeclared demonstration is therefore an offense. People who do not commit violence and who have not heard a single warning can be arrested.

