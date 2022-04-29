Dinosaurs once left traces from Angola to Winterswijk. At the moment – ​​millions of years later – research projects are underway in both places in which Professor Anne Schulp is involved. “What makes tracks so interesting is that they are petrified behaviour. Those footprints tell us, for example, how fast they went. Whether they walked alone or in a herd. The nicest and at the same time most difficult question in my field is not: what did you find and how old is it, but: what did they do?”