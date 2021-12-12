Unfortunately we find ourselves mourning the disappearance of Anne Rice, author of Interview with the Vampire who recently died in California at only 80 years old, as announced by his son Christopher Rice, who spoke about the situation in a heartfelt way.

The woman did not stand out only for the realization of the story of the most famous vampire ever, since this then gave life to the works The Vampire Chronicles, a series of 10 stories that continued the success of the first, which is certainly the best known due to the important film adaptation.

Find below the words of Christopher Rice translated:

Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc – Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021

Dear people of the page. Here the son of Anne, Christopher, and it aches my heart to bring you this news. Earlier this night, Anne Rice died of complications. She left us 19 years after my father, her husband Stan, passed away. The immense pain of our family cannot be described. As a mother, her support was unconditional – she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and deal with the voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to challenge the definitions of genres and surrender to my obsessive passions. In her final hours, I sat next to her at the hospital, in awe of her accomplishments and bravery, retracing the memories of the life that brought us from San Francisco to New Orleans, and the magnificent views of Southern California. Karen, her sister, greeting her with a kiss said, “What a ride you did, little girl”, and I think we can all agree. We console ourselves by hoping that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the answers to the spiritual questions that have defined her career. In her later years, contributions to this page have brought her a lot of joy, along with a sense of friendship and community. Anne will be buried in our family’s mausoleum at New Orleans’ Metairie Cemetery in a private ceremony. Next year, we will hold a celebration in News Orleans for her life, with an event open to the public to which friends, readers and fans will be invited who have brought her joy and inspiration throughout her life.

Although the loss for the whole world is truly immeasurable, it is certainly nice to see how Anne’s family has been close to her until the end, while we can all still continue to feel the evolution that the woman has brought into the world of writing. and stories.