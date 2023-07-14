In “Ana de nadie”, despite the fact that Horacio’s family was opposed to Ana visiting her ex-husband in the hospital, she managed to enter. Therefore, he will thank her for coming to see him and will tell her that it was her motivation to recover from her. On the other hand, Joaquín’s son will talk to Florencia to come up with a plan to separate her parents from her. Meanwhile, Horacio will receive an unexpected call from Magdalena, who will make him a proposal.

Follow our complete guide so you don’t miss any chapter of the Colombian production of the RCN channel.

Watch the preview of chapter 89 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 89 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 89 of “Ana de nadie” will hit the screens thisThursday, July 13, 2023, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast every week, from Monday to Friday, in prime time on the Colombian channel. According to the advance, we will see that more than one will conspire to unite Ana and Horacio again.

What time to see chapter 89 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will launch its chapter 89 at 9:30 p.m. in Colombia. This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” In Peru, its premiere time is the same as in the coffee country.

Where to see all the previous episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the chapters of “Ana de nadie” can be seen through the RCN channel and its website, where you can find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans on weekday nights. It is not yet known how many more the Colombian telenovela will deliver, but it has been announced that it is in its final stretch.

This is the cast of “Ana de nadie”

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila.

