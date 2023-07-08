The telenovela “Ana de nadie” is reaching its final stretch and fans are increasingly intrigued to find out who Ana will end up with. On the one hand, after Adelaida lost the baby she would have with Horacio, she realizes that he he never loved her and tells her: “You were wrong leaving Ana.” This would be a first glimpse of what she has in store for her relationship, as they are about to break up. On the other hand, Mona is sorry and records a video to apologize for what she said in the previous one.

Keep reading this note so you know what time and where to see the RCN production starring Paola Turbay, sebastian carvajalandJorge Enrique Abello.

YOU CAN SEE: “Land of Hope”, chapter 20: schedule, channel and where to see the Mexican soap opera

Watch the preview of chapter 85 of “Ana de nadie”

When does episode 85 of “Ana de nadie” premiere?

Episode 85 of “Ana de nadie” premieres thisFriday July 7, 2023 through the RCN signal. Each chapter is broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 85 of “Ana de nadie”?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 85 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the previous episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All the episodes of “Ana de nadie” are available on the website of the RCN channel, where you will find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans on weekday nights. It is not yet known how many more episodes the Colombian telenovela will deliver, but it would already be entering the final stretch.

YOU CAN SEE: “I am Betty, the ugly one” returns with a series after more than 20 years: when does the Prime Video remake premiere?

This is the cast of “Ana de nadie”

Part of the cast of “Ana de nadie”, the new RCN production. Photo: RCN

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horacio Valenzuela

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Judy Henriquez as Dolores Franco

Carlos Baez as Pedro Valenzuela

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Ramistelly Herrera as Emma Valenzuela

Adriana Romero as Genoveva Barbosa

Adriana Arango as Violeta Davila

#quotAnne #onequotchapter #LIVE #time #channel #Jorge #Enrique #Abello