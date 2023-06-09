“Ana de nadie”, the successful RCN production, continues to have surprising twists for fans. As we saw previously, Violeta discovers the truth of the check, while Florencia confesses the truth and apologizes. After this, everything could happen in the soap opera and the followers do not think to miss it.

A few hours before the premiere of the new episode, here we share everything you need to know so you don’t miss it.

Watch the preview of “Ana de nadie” here

https://youtu.be/jW27tgsySvM

When to see “Ana de nadie 1×67”?

The episodes of“Nobody’s Anne”It airs Monday through Friday on the signal of the Colombian channel RCN. Chapter 67 of the RCN channel novel will premiere this Thursday, June 8.

What time does “Ana de nadie” come out, chapter 67?

“Ana de nadie” can be seen at 9.30 pm (Colombian time), after “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and before that“Lady, the Rose Seller”. The novel does not cease to amaze fans day after day.

A series with intrigue and betrayals. Photo: RCN

Where to SEE the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” by RCN?

You can enjoy the episodes of“Nobody’s Anne”from Monday to Friday through the channelRCN. Likewise, you can follow the telenovela and the other programs ONLINE LIVE by entering the channel’s official page and clicking onRCN signal LIVE.

