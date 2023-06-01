“Ana de nadie” never ceases to amaze fans. The Colombian novel opens a new chapter that will bring more tense scenes. Florencia does not want to separate from Kike despite her plans to take revenge on Joaquín Cortés, the partner of her mother, Ana Ocampo. Also, the situation between Oriana and Violeta will become tense. Ana continues to feel jealous of ‘Mona’, who doesn’t let her be happy with Teo’s father. More unexpected events arrive in the production starring Jorge Enrique Abello, who gives life to Horacio Valenzuela. So that you do not miss what will happen to your favorite characters, we leave you a complete guide below.

Scenes from chapter 61 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 62 of “Ana de nadie”?

The soap opera “Nobody’s Anne” premieres its chapters from Monday to Friday. Episode 62 arrives this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 and continues its broadcast on RCN primetime.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×62 arrive?

This novel produced by RCN It broadcasts its chapters at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after “Survivor, the famous island”.

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

You can follow the episodes of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN channel. The soap opera began on Wednesday, March 1 and tonight will premiere its chapter 62.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences.

