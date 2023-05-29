“Ana de nadie” starts the week with new surprises. According to the progress of the new chapter, Ana will start with her new job; however, she will not get the results she expects. On the other hand, Florencia proposes to Joaquín to be friends. Later, she tells her boyfriend Kike that she stole the blank check that Joaquín had from her grandmother and he asks her to charge it for a lot of money. Emma asks Samuel to confess what is going on between them to Clara.

This Colombian novel starring Jorge Enrique Abello is reaching the climax of the story. If you are interested in following it, review this note, the complete guide so that you know how, when, at what time and where to see the premiere of a new episode of the soap opera.

Advance of “Ana de nadie” 1×60

When does episode 60 of “Ana de nadie” premiere?

The novel “Ana de nadie” broadcasts its chapters from Monday to Friday. Episode 60 arrives this Monday, May 29, 2023 and will continue its broadcast in prime time on the RCN channel.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×60 come out?

This soap opera produced by RCN presents its new chapters from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after “Survivor, the famous island”.

Where to see the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can see the episodes of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN channel. The novel that began on March 1, will reach today, Monday May 29, the 60 chapters on the air.

What is the plot of “Anna de nadie”?

“This is the story of Ana Ocampo, a woman who after 25 years of marriage decides to separate from her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences,” is the synopsis provided by RCN through its website.

