“Ana de nadie” complicates its plot and the fan-favorite characters will pay the consequences. As we have seen, the protagonist will be disappointed in Joaquín and more characters will bring up more than one secret. Now, anything is possible and fans can’t tear themselves away from the screen.

The plot has taken a more dramatic turn. Here we share all the details about the premiere of episode 54 so you don’t miss it.

Advance of chapter 54 of “Ana de nadie”

When to SEE chapter 54 of “Ana de nadie”?

The episodes of “Nobody’s Anne”They are broadcast Monday through Friday. In the case of chapter 54, followers of the novel will be able to see it this Friday May 19, 2023.

What time does “Ana de nadie” come out, chapter 54?

The successful production of RCN reach at 9.30 p.m. (Colombian time), after the reality show “Survivor, the famous island”.

Where to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can enjoy the chapters of“Nobody’s Anne”from Monday to Friday through the RCN channel. Being an original production of his, it is only possible to see it from this television content company.

“Ana de nadie” has passion and plots. Photo: RCN

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband has been unfaithful to her. Although she tries to save her marriage, she realizes there is no going back and makes the decision to divorce her. This makes her question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Who is who in “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro

