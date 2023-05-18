“Ana de nadie”, the successful novel by RCN, will complicate the plot, unfortunately for the fan-favorite characters. Old loves will meet again and it will be shown that there is still a lot of resentment to be eliminated in the new chapters. In this context, the fans ask that Ana find happiness and that Horacio pay for his bad deeds.

In the following note, we tell you everything you need to know about chapter 52 of the Colombian production that surprised the audience like few others in recent years.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS” anticipates death: who will be the new victim of Claudia Llanos? “fly high” [VIDEO]

Watch the preview of “Ana de nadie” here

When does episode 52 of “Ana de nadie” come out?

This Wednesday, May 17, chapter 52 of “Ana de nadie” will be broadcast, a soap opera that can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday through the RCN signal.

What time to see “Ana de nadie” 1×52?

The soap opera “Ana de nadie” is broadcast in prime time at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and before “Lady, the rose seller.”

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie” by RCN?

To enjoy the episodes of “Ana de nadie”, tune inRCNMonday to Friday. Likewise, if you go to their website, you can watch the soap opera and other programs LIVE ONLINE by clicking on the RCN signal.

YOU CAN SEE: The tragic death of George Peppard: what serious illness did he have and why was he hated in “The Magnificent”?

“Ana de nadie”: what is it about?

“This is the story of Ana, a woman who after 25 years of marriage decides to separate from her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, for being unfaithful, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences,” reads the RCN website.

“Ana de nadie”: cast

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

as Horace Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

#quotAnne #onequotchapter #LIVE #time #channel #Jorge #Enrique #Abello