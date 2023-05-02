“Ana de nadie” begins in the best way and the advance of the new chapter of the soap opera confirms it. After their last meeting, Horacio wants to denounce Joaquín for the blows he received, to try to get him away from Ana. In addition, ‘Teo’ will confront his father Horacio’s partner and make her feel bad, since he thinks that it was his fault that he He will go to Panama with Magdalena. Also, Emma’s mother will place an order with her partner. “Joaquín, I think it’s best that we take some time,” she is heard saying in advance. Below, we will tell you more details so that you can enjoy this production starring Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, an actor from Colombia who is remembered for his participation in “I am Betty, the ugly one”.

Advance of chapter 41 of “Ana de nadie”

When does “Ana de nadie” 1×41 come out?

episode 41 of “Nobody’s Anne” arrives this Monday, May 1, 2023.

What time does “Ana de nadie” come out, chapter 41?

The telenovela “Ana de nadie” will arrive at 9.30 pm (Colombian time) after “Survivor, the island of celebrities“.

“Ana de nadie”: how to SEE the full episodes?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Nobody’s Anne” from Monday to Friday through the channelRCN.

“Ana de nadie”: cast

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

In the synopsis, the following is shown: “Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been unfaithful to her for two years. After 25 years of marriage, Ana tries to save her marriage, but she realizes that there is no going back and makes the decision to divorce.

“This unexpected and painful reality leads her to question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister. When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but finds a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find your happiness again Joaquin Cortesa man 20 years her junior,” reads the RCN website.

