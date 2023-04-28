The week ends in the best way with “Ana de nadie”. In the next few hours, chapter 40 of the soap opera colombiana and the advance has already been published. This one shows Ana, Genoveva and Violeta in a pawn shop because they need money. In addition, Horacio talks to his daughter Emma about him and tells her that Joaquín Cortés is to blame for his mother being missing. Likewise, Adelaida’s lover confronts Joaquín in front of his son and warns him to stay away from his still wife. Below, we will tell you more details so that you can enjoy this production starring Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, an actor from Colombia who is remembered for his participation in “I am Betty, the ugly one”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love”, chapter 49 LIVE: time, channel and where to SEE Angelique Boyer’s novel

Advance of chapter 40 of “Ana de nadie”

When to SEE chapter 40 of “Ana de nadie”?

episode 40 of “Nobody’s Anne” will be released This Friday, April 28, 2023.

YOU CAN SEE: “Rebelde way”: this is how the cast looks 21 years after the premiere of the Argentine youth soap opera

What time does “Ana de nadie” come out, chapter 40?

The soap opera “Ana de nadie” will arrive at 9:30 pm (Colombian time), after the reality show “Survivor, the famous island”.

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Nobody’s Anne” from Monday to Friday through the channelRCN.

Who is who in “Ana de nadie”?

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

as Horace Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

YOU CAN SEE: “Elif”: what happened to Isabella Damla and what does the actress look like today?

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

In the synopsis, the following is shown: “Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been unfaithful for two years. After 25 years of marriage, Ana tries to save her marriage, but realizes there is no going back and makes the decision to divorce.

“This unexpected and painful reality leads her to question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister. When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but finds a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 20 years her junior,” reads the RCN website.

#quotAnne #onequotchapter #LIVE #time #channel #Jorge #Enrique #Abello